15 Best Pentagram Necklaces: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

This one is just plain stunning. The pentacle is wrapped in a filigree crescent moon and hangs on twisted branches of briar rendered in metal. In case that wasn't enough, three aura quartz crystals hang to give the whole piece a balanced look. (Aura quartz is crystal quartz that has been treated with other metals to give it that otherworldly iridescent effect.)

This would be a breathtaking ritual necklace and is bound to get a lot of attention at gatherings.

Each necklace is handmade in Pennsylvania by artist Kamille Freske.