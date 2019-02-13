15 Best Pentagram Necklaces: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Finding your pentagram necklace is like searching for the right tarot deck–you know it when you see it. To dig into the meaning of these symbols head down to the end of the article but for now, let’s get to the best pentacle and pentagram necklaces available right now.
Witch Briar Necklace
This one is just plain stunning. The pentacle is wrapped in a filigree crescent moon and hangs on twisted branches of briar rendered in metal. In case that wasn't enough, three aura quartz crystals hang to give the whole piece a balanced look. (Aura quartz is crystal quartz that has been treated with other metals to give it that otherworldly iridescent effect.)
This would be a breathtaking ritual necklace and is bound to get a lot of attention at gatherings.
Each necklace is handmade in Pennsylvania by artist Kamille Freske.
Moon Phase Pentacle Pendant
This gorgeous pendant from Moonlight Mysteries surrounds the pentagram with 12 circles depicting the phases of the moon. Each circle is slowly filled in with silver as you travel around the pentacle and then recedes again just like the waxing and waning of the moon.
It's a lovely piece for those who work closely with the energies of the moon and as a reminder of the endless cycles all around us. It's sterling silver and just over an inch in diameter. Just keep in mind that this does not include a chain.
10 Karat Gold Pentacle Pendant
You tend to see most pentagram necklaces in silver, making this gold that much more striking. The charm is handcrafted in 10 karat gold in America by Claddagh Gold.
It's simple and straightforward with no embellishments, just the core pentacle shape. The charm is a discreet 0.75 inches approximately in diameter and doesn't include a chain.
Brooms of Elder Pentacle Necklace
This pewter charm by Moonlight Mysteries depicts a pentacle formed by five brooms. Brooms have been a symbol of witchcraft for hundreds of years and many still witches use brooms, sometimes called besoms, to sweep away negative energies.
These brooms were meant to be made of elder as shown by the branch of elder in the center of the symbol. Elder was a sacred tree to our pagan ancestors, particularly in western Europe. It's an obvious choice to create the five-pointed star as it is a tree whose branches have five leaves and flowers that have five petals and five stamens. In the study of Ogham and my own practice, elder is a supportive medicinal tree in illness and transition but also one that doesn't sugar-coat things.
It's a good tree to work with, or wear in this besom necklace, if you are turning a new corner in your life, starting fresh, and you want to sweep away old negativity.
Brooms of Elder is double-sided, which I love in a necklace, nickel-free, and comes on its own black cord.
Tree of Life Pentacle Necklace
I love the almost Lord of the Rings vibe of this pendant. It reminds me of Elvish jewelry and the White Tree of Gondor which was pretty clearly based off the World Tree. (Okay, enough nerding out.)
The swirling filigree of the tree branches weaves through the pentagram combining these two powerful symbols.
It's made of nickel-free sterling silver and includes a sterling silver chain. This is more of a mass-produced item if that's something you want to take into consideration.
Pewter Twig Pentagram
I love how the artist was able to get this natural texture look on the pentagram, as though it was made of tree branches. This pendant is handmade to order by an artist in Idaho and comes on a suede necklace strung with pewter beads.
This is a nice choice for greener witches who love creating pentagrams from twigs they find or anyone who'd like to evoke a little bit of a Blair Witch vibe.
Triple Moon Pentagram
This eye-catching piece is handmade to order by an artist Pennsylvania. It would be a beautiful ritual necklace when working with the triple goddess. The chain is adjustable so it can be worn from 15.5 inches to 18.5 inches. It's a little big for daily wear for me, but hey this might be exactly what you're looking for.
Stainless Steel Inverted Pentagram
The list wouldn't be complete without an inverted pentagram for those more connected to that symbol. This one is made of solid surgical stainless steel that won't tarnish or warp. The lines are crisp and bold to really be noticed and the high shine stands out perfectly against black.
It's bigger than some others at 1.5 inches across and includes a chain.
Snake Pentacle Necklace
If you feel a connection with snakes or work with the concept for the Ouroboros (snake eating its own tail) this might be what you're looking for. The pendant is sterling silver and shows a sharply angled pentacle with a darker, oxidized circle for better contrast. There's a snake entwined around the star with great scale detail, especially for the size.
That is something to note as this pendant looks larger than it is in the photo. The pentacle is about an inch in diameter which is a good size for daily wear so don't expect a big, chunky piece.
I like that the back of the pendant has these hammered divots that make it look like an extension of the snakeskin.
Yggdrasil Pentacle Necklace
I'm a serious tree-hugger so I love having my pentacle necklaces be integrated into tree images. This Yggdrasil or tree of life pendant grows around to the pentagram to frame it perfectly. I love the detail on the branches and that you can see the forking of the roots of the tree as it connects the lower, middle, and upper worlds.
It's 1.25 inches across which is a nice size to be noticed when you want but also not so big you can't tuck it in your shirt when you need to. The pendant is sterling silver but doesn't come with its own chain.
Hand-Carved Pentagram Necklace
If you're looking for a larger statement pentagram necklace that won't weigh down your neck, consider this wooden pentacle which skips the heaviness of typical pewter necklaces. The charm has a diameter of just under two inches to be aware that this is big. That's not necessarily bad, but it can be if you were hoping for something discreet.
The pentacle is carved from rubles wood which is a dark, incredibly durable wood, similar to teak. It's often the wood of choice for mala beads so you may have seen it before. This pendant comes on an adjustable cotton cord with two wooden beads.
Pentacle With Triskele & Crecent Moon
This sterling silver pendant is highly intricate with handcrafted, detailed Celtic knotwork with a Nordic twist. With a 1.25 inch diameter, it's a nice size to be seen but not so big as to be cumbersome.
An upturned crescent moon weaves through the pentacle and a triskele symbol sits at the center. The triskele, or triskelion, is a Neolithic symbol found across many cultures from Ireland to Malta to Japan.
It comes with a cord and is made to order so expect it to take a couple extra days to ship.
Sterling Silver Cimaruta Pendant
Full stop, this is on my Amazon wishlist. It combines two powerful, protective symbols: the pentagram and the Cimaruta. The pentagram we know, but the Cimaruta is an image that has been traced back to pre-Roman Italian cultures. It was often worn or kept by the baby's crib to protect them from harm.
The folk charm traditionally shows a branch of rue with unexpected things blooming from the end of each branch like a rooster, dagger, snake, vervain flower, fish, frog, key, and crescent moon. Each image symbolizes a different energy or god with the moon for Diana, the key for Hekate, the snake for Proserpina, and the vervain flower for the fairy peoples.
This is perfect for practitioners of streghera or witches who are exploring their Italian roots.
Sun Pentacle Necklace
If you're skipping past all these moons because you work with sun gods or energies that fall on the more masculine part of the spectrum, check out this sunburst pentacle. It's bright, fiery, and at just under 1.5 inches in diameter, it's reasonably sized.
It's light to wear as it's made of hollow zinc alloy. For the price, keep in mind this isn't going to be the most durable necklace you've ever owned. The material doesn't love moisture so while it probably won't last you years, for the price and unique design, it might be just what you're looking for right now.
This sunburst is available in three colors: gold, silver, and rose gold.
Baphomet Inverted Pentagram
This Baphomet necklace isn't joking around at nearly two inches long and 1.5 inches wide. The solid sterling silver goat's head covers the inverted pentagram and has great details on the horns and beard.
It will definitely make a statement and be noticed. It's a good fit for those looking for a symbol for Cernunnos, Baphomet, or another horned god image.