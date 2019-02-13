15 Best Pentagram Necklaces: Your Ultimate List (2019)

15 Best Pentagram Necklaces: Your Ultimate List (2019)

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Finding your pentagram necklace is like searching for the right tarot deck–you know it when you see it. To dig into the meaning of these symbols head down to the end of the article but for now, let’s get to the best pentacle and pentagram necklaces available right now.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items
  • Elaborate pentacle necklace with crystals and branches

    Witch Briar Necklace

    Price: $60.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This one is just plain stunning. The pentacle is wrapped in a filigree crescent moon and hangs on twisted branches of briar rendered in metal. In case that wasn't enough, three aura quartz crystals hang to give the whole piece a balanced look. (Aura quartz is crystal quartz that has been treated with other metals to give it that otherworldly iridescent effect.)

    This would be a breathtaking ritual necklace and is bound to get a lot of attention at gatherings.

    Each necklace is handmade in Pennsylvania by artist Kamille Freske.

  • silver pentacle charm showing phases of the moon

    Moon Phase Pentacle Pendant

    Price: $29.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This gorgeous pendant from Moonlight Mysteries surrounds the pentagram with 12 circles depicting the phases of the moon. Each circle is slowly filled in with silver as you travel around the pentacle and then recedes again just like the waxing and waning of the moon.

    It's a lovely piece for those who work closely with the energies of the moon and as a reminder of the endless cycles all around us. It's sterling silver and just over an inch in diameter. Just keep in mind that this does not include a chain. 

  • Gold pentacle charm

    10 Karat Gold Pentacle Pendant

    Price: $69.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    You tend to see most pentagram necklaces in silver, making this gold that much more striking. The charm is handcrafted in 10 karat gold in America by Claddagh Gold.

    It's simple and straightforward with no embellishments, just the core pentacle shape. The charm is a discreet 0.75 inches approximately in diameter and doesn't include a chain.

  • Pentacle pendant made of brooms

    Brooms of Elder Pentacle Necklace

    Price: $17.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This pewter charm by Moonlight Mysteries depicts a pentacle formed by five brooms. Brooms have been a symbol of witchcraft for hundreds of years and many still witches use brooms, sometimes called besoms, to sweep away negative energies. 

    These brooms were meant to be made of elder as shown by the branch of elder in the center of the symbol. Elder was a sacred tree to our pagan ancestors, particularly in western Europe. It's an obvious choice to create the five-pointed star as it is a tree whose branches have five leaves and flowers that have five petals and five stamens. In the study of Ogham and my own practice, elder is a supportive medicinal tree in illness and transition but also one that doesn't sugar-coat things.

    It's a good tree to work with, or wear in this besom necklace, if you are turning a new corner in your life, starting fresh, and you want to sweep away old negativity. 

    Brooms of Elder is double-sided, which I love in a necklace, nickel-free, and comes on its own black cord.

  • Light silver star with tree of life pendant

    Tree of Life Pentacle Necklace

    Price: $26.75 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    I love the almost Lord of the Rings vibe of this pendant. It reminds me of Elvish jewelry and the White Tree of Gondor which was pretty clearly based off the World Tree. (Okay, enough nerding out.)

    The swirling filigree of the tree branches weaves through the pentagram combining these two powerful symbols. 

    It's made of nickel-free sterling silver and includes a sterling silver chain. This is more of a mass-produced item if that's something you want to take into consideration. 

  • silver pagan necklace that looks like it's made of twigs

    Pewter Twig Pentagram

    Price: $34.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    I love how the artist was able to get this natural texture look on the pentagram, as though it was made of tree branches. This pendant is handmade to order by an artist in Idaho and comes on a suede necklace strung with pewter beads. 

    This is a nice choice for greener witches who love creating pentagrams from twigs they find or anyone who'd like to evoke a little bit of a Blair Witch vibe.

  • Large triple moon necklace

    Triple Moon Pentagram

    Price: $40.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This eye-catching piece is handmade to order by an artist Pennsylvania. It would be a beautiful ritual necklace when working with the triple goddess. The chain is adjustable so it can be worn from 15.5 inches to 18.5 inches. It's a little big for daily wear for me, but hey this might be exactly what you're looking for.  

  • Upside-down pentacle charm

    Stainless Steel Inverted Pentagram

    Price: $15.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    The list wouldn't be complete without an inverted pentagram for those more connected to that symbol. This one is made of solid surgical stainless steel that won't tarnish or warp. The lines are crisp and bold to really be noticed and the high shine stands out perfectly against black. 

    It's bigger than some others at 1.5 inches across and includes a chain.

  • Black pagan necklace with snake

    Snake Pentacle Necklace

    Price: $44.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If you feel a connection with snakes or work with the concept for the Ouroboros (snake eating its own tail) this might be what you're looking for. The pendant is sterling silver and shows a sharply angled pentacle with a darker, oxidized circle for better contrast. There's a snake entwined around the star with great scale detail, especially for the size.

    That is something to note as this pendant looks larger than it is in the photo. The pentacle is about an inch in diameter which is a good size for daily wear so don't expect a big, chunky piece.

    I like that the back of the pendant has these hammered divots that make it look like an extension of the snakeskin. 

  • silver tree of life pendant with star

    Yggdrasil Pentacle Necklace

    Price: $44.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    I'm a serious tree-hugger so I love having my pentacle necklaces be integrated into tree images. This Yggdrasil or tree of life pendant grows around to the pentagram to frame it perfectly. I love the detail on the branches and that you can see the forking of the roots of the tree as it connects the lower, middle, and upper worlds. 

    It's 1.25 inches across which is a nice size to be noticed when you want but also not so big you can't tuck it in your shirt when you need to. The pendant is sterling silver but doesn't come with its own chain.

  • Wooden pentacle necklace

    Hand-Carved Pentagram Necklace

    Price: $8.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If you're looking for a larger statement pentagram necklace that won't weigh down your neck, consider this wooden pentacle which skips the heaviness of typical pewter necklaces. The charm has a diameter of just under two inches to be aware that this is big. That's not necessarily bad, but it can be if you were hoping for something discreet. 

    The pentacle is carved from rubles wood which is a dark, incredibly durable wood, similar to teak. It's often the wood of choice for mala beads so you may have seen it before. This pendant comes on an adjustable cotton cord with two wooden beads.

  • Celtic knot pentacle charm with crecent moon

    Pentacle With Triskele & Crecent Moon

    Price: $69.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This sterling silver pendant is highly intricate with handcrafted, detailed Celtic knotwork with a Nordic twist. With a 1.25 inch diameter, it's a nice size to be seen but not so big as to be cumbersome.

    An upturned crescent moon weaves through the pentacle and a triskele symbol sits at the center. The triskele, or triskelion, is a Neolithic symbol found across many cultures from Ireland to Malta to Japan.

    It comes with a cord and is made to order so expect it to take a couple extra days to ship.

  • silver Cimaruta symbol necklace

    Sterling Silver Cimaruta Pendant

    Price: $44.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Full stop, this is on my Amazon wishlist. It combines two powerful, protective symbols: the pentagram and the Cimaruta. The pentagram we know, but the Cimaruta is an image that has been traced back to pre-Roman Italian cultures. It was often worn or kept by the baby's crib to protect them from harm. 

    The folk charm traditionally shows a branch of rue with unexpected things blooming from the end of each branch like a rooster, dagger, snake, vervain flower, fish, frog, key, and crescent moon. Each image symbolizes a different energy or god with the moon for Diana, the key for Hekate, the snake for Proserpina, and the vervain flower for the fairy peoples.

    This is perfect for practitioners of streghera or witches who are exploring their Italian roots.

  • Gold sunbust with pentacle

    Sun Pentacle Necklace

    Price: $10.70 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If you're skipping past all these moons because you work with sun gods or energies that fall on the more masculine part of the spectrum, check out this sunburst pentacle. It's bright, fiery, and at just under 1.5 inches in diameter, it's reasonably sized. 

    It's light to wear as it's made of hollow zinc alloy. For the price, keep in mind this isn't going to be the most durable necklace you've ever owned. The material doesn't love moisture so while it probably won't last you years, for the price and unique design, it might be just what you're looking for right now.

    This sunburst is available in three colors: goldsilver, and rose gold.

  • Inverted star necklace with goat's head

    Baphomet Inverted Pentagram

    Price: $59.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This Baphomet necklace isn't joking around at nearly two inches long and 1.5 inches wide. The solid sterling silver goat's head covers the inverted pentagram and has great details on the horns and beard. 

    It will definitely make a statement and be noticed. It's a good fit for those looking for a symbol for Cernunnos, Baphomet, or another horned god image.

What's the difference between a pentagram and a pentacle?

Very little. A pentagram is a five-pointed star shape, whether it is facing up or down. When you draw a circle around that star, it becomes a pentacle. 

With a circle or without, the five-pointed start is integral to many, if not most, pagan communities and traditions.

But it's not just witches who use the symbol. Versions of pentacles have been found across the globe from Greece to Babylon to Japan. It's a symbol we're drawn to both spiritually and not so spiritually.

A pentagram is on the Moroccan flag and is also the center shape of the logo for the United States Air Force.

What does it stand for?

It depends on who you ask. For many, it's a symbol of the five elements: earth, air, fire, water, and spirit--that ineffable energy that connects everything. Some traditions take it farther with in-depth practices around the Iron Pentacle. (If that spikes your interest, check out Gede Parma's writings.)

Are inverted pentacles evil?

Wearing a pentacle that points down doesn't mean that you're worshipping devil--unless you are actually worshiping the devil. You do you. 

For some perspective, the Congressional Medal of Honor is an inverted pentagram. 

Symbols are what you make of them. Your pentagram will radiate the energy you give it.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, ,