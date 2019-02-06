POLL: Stacey Abrams vs. Bernie Sanders: Whose SOTU Response Was Better?

Tonight, Stacey Abrams delivered the Democrats’ official response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union. After her address, Bernie Sanders delivered his own response on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Which response did you like better? Or did you like them both and think that both were necessary and helpful? After you read this article, let us know your opinion in the poll at the end of the article.

Bernie Sanders’ response was not intended to compete with Stacey Abrams’ response. In fact, he tweeted that he was looking forward to hearing her speech before he gives his. Still, it can be interesting to compare the two.

Stacey Abrams is a great choice to deliver the Democratic response. I'm very much looking forward to her speech. For the third year in a row, following the Democratic rebuttal I'll be on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube to respond to Trump. https://t.co/4xOCjkNwtF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 4, 2019

Stacey Abrams is the first African-American woman to ever give a formal response to a President’s address, ABC News reported. Many expressed excitement on Twitter about her speech.

Looking forward to watching @staceyabrams give the Democrat's #SOTU response tomorrow! <3 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 4, 2019

I’m cool taking in @staceyabrams as the official Dem response (LOVE her) and listening to everyone else’s response after that.

And be sure I’ll add my own. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) February 5, 2019

She, @staceyabrams, continues to make history. And she is building our future. 💪🏼💙💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7KCczDtyZ8 — Erin Murphy (@epmurphymn) February 5, 2019

Sanders’ speech, meanwhile, is part of a tradition he’s established over the years since Trump took office. For the last three years (including this year), he has delivered a response to Trump’s State of the Union on his social media accounts. It’s a tradition that his supporters enjoy.

In fact, last year, four Democrats including Sanders spoke after Joe Kennedy’s official speech, so this isn’t unusual. Sanders, Donna Edwards, and Maxine Waters all gave their own responses following the official Democrat response. NBC News wrote a story last year headlined “All the people lined up to counter Trump’s SOTU speech.” And USA Today wrote a story titled: “Five State of the Union rebuttals are slated. Yes, five.”

Here’s a look at Abrams’ speech.

And here’s Sanders’ speech:

Which speech did you think was better, or did you like them both equally?

