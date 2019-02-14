Port Washington High’s Jalen Johnson Photo Causes Upset

Port Washington High School in Wisconsin is receiving criticism from some after images circulated on social media showing students holding up a photo of opposing basketball star Jalen Johnson, one of the state’s top players. The principal says a student was suspended and released a statement that said, “The signs can be viewed by some as racist, and are just plain wrong.”

Not everyone agrees, as some leapt to defend the students on social media, while others criticized them.

Jalen Johnson shared tweets about the controversy to his Twitter page, writing, “UNACCEPTABLE🤬🙅🏽‍♂️” The underlying tweet he shared from someone else had stated, “This is ABSOLUTELY DESPICABLE! The Entire WI community should be appalled at this Garbage! The parents of those students should ashamed of themselves for this!”

On Facebook, some people alleged that the photo was reminiscent of blackface. However, other people alleged that the original photo on social media showed Johnson wearing a spa facial mask, and they said students used it to tease and distract an idolized star player because of his talents on the court and didn’t mean anything racial by it. Some of those alleging the photo showed blackface or a representation of blackface also said it was a facial mask or beauty mask from a spa.

Heavy contacted the Port Washington High School principal for comment. The woman who answered the phone said administrators were meeting the morning of February 14, 2019 on the photo matter. Heavy also reached out to Jalen Johnson for comment. Multiple people wrote on social media that they had called the school to complain. The principal, Eric Burke, then released this statement relating to what he described as “inappropriate signs displayed at last night’s boys varsity basketball game”:

On behalf of all of us at the Port Washington Saukville School District, we want to express our strong disappointment for the display of the entirely unacceptable signs at Wednesday’s boys varsity basketball game against Nicolet High School. The signs can be viewed by some as racist, and are just plain wrong. As soon as school officials saw them, the signs were taken down. It is also extremely disappointing that a parent was involved in printing the signs. Even if nothing bad was intended, the conduct sends a bad message, intended or not. We at the Port Washington-Saukville School District teach acceptance and respect, and this goes against the mission of our district to educate all students on the importance and value of respecting others. This is an opportunity for all of us to learn to be more accepting of others and embrace our diversity. This conduct can be viewed as harmful and hateful. We condemn such behavior because this is not representative of the values of our District. Our students have expressed an interest in apologizing to the Nicolet student-athlete and the Nicolet fans for last night’s incident. We are glad that our students feel that way because they should know that these actions were wrong and that there are consequences to this harmful behavior. We hope this incident can serve as a teaching moment for students and the entire school community on the effects and lasting impact of inappropriate conduct. We continue to investigate this incident and gather more facts. At this time, one student has been suspended in connection with this conduct. As the investigation continues, we will determine if other appropriate consequences are needed. One thing that is needed is for all of us to have a better understanding of the world around us and to respect the fact that we are all different.

A vigorous debate ensued over the pictures. “This only needs to be what it was….and was not racist at all. My son plays for port and my other son was in the student section. They all idolize that player and were not intending anything other than psyching out the opposing team. This picture was something the boy himself posted to social media and was not meant in any racist way,” wrote one mother on Facebook after the photos were widely shared, but another person responded to her, “Lady, please don’t get on here speaking that this wasn’t racist. Teach your kids to be better human beings. I wasn’t at the game you speak of, and if that happened, then you as a parent should have found the principal from Nicolet, and spoke with him. He’s at just about every game. What the students of PWHS did last might is unforgivable, and purely disrespectful.” It wasn’t clear whether Johnson or a friend had actually posted the photo on social media first, as people claimed, though. Johnson’s publicly visible Facebook page photos mainly show much older photos of him playing basketball.

Jalen Johnson is a 6 foot 8 inch tall star high school basketball player for Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis. An ESPN scouting report says, “Jalen is a tall strong bodied versatile forward who can play with the ball in his hands or in the lane making plays. He is extremely gifted for his size and body type in seeing the floor and making the right pass.” The page says he’s received offers from many colleges.

Nicolet won the game 75-40 on February 13, the school’s schedule confirms.

USA Today reported in November 2018 that Johnson “is perhaps the player with the most eyes on him in the state this season.” He transferred to Nicolet with his brother Kobe this year from Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin State Journal called him a “top-10 national recruit who holds offers from about 20 colleges,” and said his transfer to Nicolet sparked controversy over WIAA transfer rules.

Another photo posted to Facebook showed students holding other cut outs of people’s faces.

Here’s what you need to know:

People on Social Media Expressed Anger, While Others Alleged the Photo Shows a Face Mask

People unloaded their anger on social media. “You have got to be kidding me. Port Washington High School? I’m beyond p*ssed,” wrote one man who shared the photos, alleging the photo showed “blackface.” However, others said it was a charcoal mask. Wrote one woman, “My son is on Port basketball and the students had printed a picture that Jaylon himself had posted on social media in one of those charcoal masks. The kids love this player and he is fun to watch! Wish people would ask as you did before assume racial. Have a good day.”

Another woman wrote, “My apologies for the entire PWHS to those who have taken this in the wrong way. Maybe if a different picture was used this wouldnt be blown out of proportion. There was no harm or hatred meant by this. I do know that these kids Think the World of this Basketball Player!!! To them and my own son this player is an Absolute Icon & they speak Very Highly Of Him!!! I can only give kudos to the PWHS students for Cheering on an Opposing Team Player!!!”

A man wrote: “This picture was found on social media. The kids used it to Distract the nation rank player. Its was not a race thing but people like to make it that. The kids think he is a great player and was just trying to gain a advantage.”

However, others were very upset.

“Black face is not acceptable. I’m sure it was to get his attention since he’s one of the top players in the state,” wrote one man.

Another woman responded on the comment thread, “Isnt that a picture of him with a clay mask on? My boys do clay masks. I’m not saying that this is acceptable, but I don’t think they were trying to ‘black face’ him. I think they were using an embarrassing pic of him. When my son played high school basketball the student section of their rival team always did stuff like that. Again I’m not saying ok. But I dont think this is a black face pic. Just my opinion.” The first man responded to that comment: “I understand and know exactly what it is plus what they’re doing. It’s just the wrong time to post something that can be misinterpreted.”

Another woman, an insurance claim specialist, wrote on Facebook: “Couple days ago I shared a post to vote for Jalen Johnson of Milwaukee (well Glendale) Nicolet for Midwest Player of the Year! Well last night this is what Port Washington HS thought was ok 🤔 I will be calling the school SOON as they open to figure out WHY‼️ When our black boys are trying to do something positive and achieve things here someone go trying to bring them DOWN‼️ 🗣I’M NOT LETTING THIS GO & you guys shouldn’t either. They used his photo using a facial cleansing mask to mock him as black face 😡 #PORTWASHINGTONHIGHSCHOOL WE NEED ANSWERS‼️”

She also responded to a Madison, Wisconsin reporter’s question on her Facebook page, writing, “Unfortunately I was not at the game. The photo that’s being held up is of talented Jalen Johnson from Milwaukee Nicolet high school who is currently completing for Midwest Player of the Year. He is wearing a black facial cleansing mask in the photo. Nicolet was competing against Port Washington high school and Port Washington HS students took that photo to mock him with the racist representation of ‘blackface’ while holding up a sign saying ‘overrated.'”

One woman wrote, “The student’s of Port Washington High School thought that it was acceptable for them to hold this picture up during a basketball game versus Nicolet High School. This is a serious problem and needs to be addressed, and dealt with. This player deserves a public apology.”

However, another man on social media disagreed, as a vigorous debate ensued. “When the kid gets a facial at a spa, he’s going to be made fun of. If you go look at his social media pages you will see he posted this picture. Don’t try to make this into something racist. These are highschool kids. They are going to use anything they can to get an edge. Especially in a game like that. I was there. You adults need to realize these kids aren’t thinking about race. They are thinking about psyching out the opponent. It is literally nothing more than that. If you looked at the student section and the fan section of port there was all sorts of races in those stands,” he wrote.