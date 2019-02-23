R. Kelly Turns Himself in to Chicago Police [PHOTOS]

R. Kelly turned himself in to police in Chicago Friday night after being indicted by a Cook County Grand Jury on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four teenaged girls.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a bond hearing.

Here’s what you need to know:

R Kelly Arrived at First District Central Police in Chicago Just After 8 p.m. Friday

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

The ‘Ignition’ Singer Was ‘Shocked’ When he Learned He’d Been Indicted, His Lawyer Said

Nine of the 10 involve victims ranging in age from 13 to 16, it’s alleged. There are four alleged victims, but one of them is the subject of four separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts.

The Grand Jury Indictment Document is Graphic & Disturbing But His Lawyer Says One Count May be From an Old Case

The AP reported that the charges date back to 1998. Kelly was found not guilty a decade ago. He’s maintained his innocence to allegations he’s held girls as sex slaves.

After it was announced he was being charged, R. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press that his client was “shell-shocked,” and “extraordinarily disappointed and depressed,” but maintains his innocence.

Read the full Grand Jury of the Circuit Court of Cook County indictment here:

Some of the information contained in the document is graphic and explicit and might be disturbing for some readers.

Kelly, 52, Will Appear in Court Saturday For a Hearing on Bail

“Singer/songwriter Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) is under arrest and in #ChicagoPolice custody in reference to the indictment announced by Cook County state’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx. The defendant will appear in court tomorrow afternoon,” tweeted Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department.