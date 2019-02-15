Where Is Ted Bundy’s Daughter Rose Today?

Ted Bundy is one of the most notorious serial killers in the world, and tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will focus on his horrifying killing spree that took place in the 1970s.

ABC’s footage will include interviews with former FBI special agent Bill Hagmaier, along with the lead prosecutor who put Bundy behind bars, Joe Berlinger, the director of the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and others.

With all that time in the spotlight, people have grown curious about Bundy’s personal life. Who, for instance, is his daughter, Rose, and what do we know about her?

Carole Ann Boone met Ted Bundy in 1974, while working at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services in Olympia, Washington. At first, they were just friends. It was during his incarceration in 1976 that Bundy and Boone started writing letters to one another. According to Rolling Stone, Boone smuggled cash to Bundy to help him escape prison in the late 1970s.

In the Netflix documentary The Ted Bundy Tapes, Boone tells cameras, “Let me put it this way, I don’t think that Ted belongs in jail. The things in Florida don’t concern me any more than the things out west do.”

In 1980, Ted Bundy proposed to Carole Ann Boone in a Florida courtroom while he was on trial. He was acting as his own attorney. Because of Florida law at the time, the two were allowed to get married in front of the judge and officially became husband and wife.

One year later, Boone gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Rose. At the time, he was on death row. It’s unclear exactly how Rose was conceived, as conjugal visits were prohibited for inmates on death row. In a 1981 interview with The Desert News, however, Bone said it was “nobody’s business” how Rose was conceived.

In The Stranger Beside Me, author Ann Rule writes that inmates would often bribe guards for a conjugal visit in the restroom or behind the water cooler. It’s possible that this is how Rose was conceived.

An Associated Press article from the time details Rose’s birth, saying that Mrs. Bundy gave birth to the baby on October 24 at The Birthplace, “a large two-story home on a palm-lined residential street.” She was born “eight pounds and something.”

The secretary who filled out Rose’s birth certificate told the AP of Boone, “She was only here for a few hours.”

Rose would visit her father in prison up until 1986, but after that time, she cut ties with him. It was that same year that Boone and Bundy divorced.

After their separation, Boone is reported to have changed her identity a number of times in order to keep from being tied to Bundy. It’s likely that she also changed Rose’s name.

In her biography, Ann Rule writes, “All I know is that Ted’s daughter has grown up to be a fine young woman.”

Today, Rose would be around 37-years-old. Her whereabouts are unclear.

Rose was not Boone’s only child– she had a son, James, from another relationship.