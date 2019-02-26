Rosiane Santos: Woman in MAGA Hat Attack Arrested by ICE

Rosiane Santos is a Massachusetts woman facing deportation after she was arrested for assaulting a man wearing a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat at a restaurant. Santos was taken into ICE custody after the agency said she is a Brazilian citizen in the United States illegally, CBS Boston reports.

Santos, 41, was caught on video knocking the red hat off the head of Bryton Turner, 23, at a Falmouth restaurant earlier this month.

Santos was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery.

On Tuesday, ICE took her into custody and said she is a Brazilian citizen illegally in the United States.

Santos has been entered into deportation proceedings, ICE said.

Rosiane Santos Was Caught on Video Assaulting Bryton Turner

Santos was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery last week after she walked up to Bryton Turner at the Casa Vallarta restaurant and knocked his “Make America Great Hat” off his head.

Turner recorded the confrontation and posted it on social media.

“I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” Turner says in the video.

Turner later told WBZ that Santos tried to shove his face in his food before he began recording.

“It’s just a hat at the end of the day,” Turner told the outlet. “I don’t really understand why people can’t just express themselves anymore, everybody has to get mad.”

Bartender Geo Macario told WBZ that Turner had done nothing before Santos confronted him.

“The lady didn’t agree with his hat and I just kept telling her it’s alright, he’s not doing anything to me why is it even a problem,” he said.

When police showed up, Santos insisted to officers that Turner should not be allowed to eat at a Mexican restaurant while wearing the pro-Trump hat, Boston 25 reported.

“She went up to him and went to do it again, kind of hit him, so somebody called the cops,” Macario told 7News. “They tried escorting her out, (and) when she was walking out she tried going after him again.”

Rosiane Santos Was Arrested by ICE and Faces Deportation

After her arrest last week, ICE took Santos into custody on Tuesday.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” ICE spokesman John Mohan told CBS Boston. “Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Santos, a Brazilian immigrant, told Boston 25 that she regrets what she did but claimed she was provoked.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition told Boston 25, “It’s unfortunate that ICE has taken Ms. Santos into custody before her case is adjudicated in the courts. ICE interference disrupts our justice system and denies both sides the resolution they deserve.”

“As you can see in ICE’s own report, ICE arrests of people in Ms. Santos’ situation increased fivefold in the first two years of the Trump administration. That’s a disturbing trend and bad news for our justice system,” the statement said.

