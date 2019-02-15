Ryan Adams & ‘Ava’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The FBI is looking into whether musician Ryan Adams committed a crime by sexting with an underage fan, The New York Times reported Thursday.

In a just-published exposé, the Times speaks to Adams’ former wife and a number of other women, artists, and musicians, including a woman the paper, calls “Ava.” Her identify protected because Ava claims that she and Adams began a text and Twitter liaison beginning when she was just 14, which included explicit sexual content.

Adams denies knowledge that she was underage. Ava told the Times he did ask her age on a number of occasions. But as was reported, during the text conversations that lasted almost a year, Adams allegedly texted Ava, “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol…”

The Times said following its report, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children/Online Predators unit in New York is inquiring and may move forward with an investigation into whether Adams broke federal laws when he communicated with Ava.

BREAKING: the FBI is looking into whether Ryan Adams committed a crime by sexting with an underage fan https://t.co/xurZ5VWniY here’s the original story by @melenar and I https://t.co/OuGkTDzyNQ and Adams’s original denial: pic.twitter.com/I77IMBSwD9 — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 14, 2019

It’s reported that Adams was furious when the Times piece came out and posted an unfaltering critique of the Times and what might be done with shredded paper: “kitty litter.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Adams & Ava Allegedly Had Phone Sex When She Was 15 & Adams Was Around 38

According to the report from the Times, Ava began chatting with Adams when she was 14. She told the Times they had phone sex and Skype calls where Adams “exposed himself.”

Now 20, Ava showed the paper more than 3000 texts between she and the middle-aged rocker, messages exchanged from age 15 to 16.

2. Ava is a Bass Player. Adams’ Lawyer Claims Ava Looked 20 When Performing

The Times reported that Adams’ lawyer said in a statement that not only did his client not know Ava was underage, in images of her and based on club performances she appeared to be around age 20.

BREAKING: the FBI is looking into whether Ryan Adams committed a crime by sexting with an underage fan https://t.co/xurZ5VWniY here’s the original story by @melenar and I https://t.co/OuGkTDzyNQ and Adams’s original denial: pic.twitter.com/I77IMBSwD9 — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 14, 2019

Ava is the musician’s middle name, it was reported. She has not been publicly identified as she may be a victim and was a minor when the alleged Skype and phone sex and explicit conversations took place in 2013 and 2014.

3. The Correspondence With Adams, ‘Killed Her Dreams’

The women that came forward to accuse Adams of promising mentor and help kickstart careers was leverage to pursue the women sexually, it’s reported. And if that sexual attention was not reciprocated, he’d take it out on them.

for years, Ryan Adams has used his influence in music to lure in and emotionally torment women@melenar & I talked to some, including Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers & a young woman who says her sexual texts w Adams while she was underage killed her dreams https://t.co/OuGkTDzyNQ — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 13, 2019

In the case of Ava, a young girl from Ohio with big dreams of playing bass professionally, those dreams were scuttled by the trauma of the relationship.

A number of the women, included his former wife Mandy Moore described Adams as controlling.

4. Ryan Defends Himself: ‘I Am Not a Perfect Man …’

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

There is a mea culpa to being human and an apology and no sweeping denial; rather he says the illustration drawn is “upsettingly inaccurate.”

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Ryan is Known For His 16 Albums & Controversies

Born in North Caroline in 1974, Ryan Adams once became enraged when an audience member likened him to rocker Bryan Adams. He’s had a few Twitter feuds, played the diva card in a performance in New Zealand and does not take well to harsh criticism by, well, music critics.