Samantha Marsh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samantha Marsh is a married Maryland high school nurse charged with performing oral sex on four underage male students, The Salisbury Daily Times reported.

Marsh, a 33-year-old teacher who worked at Crisfield High School and Academy, was charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense, Maryland State Police said.

Marsh, who has several young children, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center, The Daily Times reported.

Police say the alleged sexual encounters took place in the nurse’s van off school grounds between March 2018 and January 2019. Police say they learned of the alleged offenses after Marsh had already been placed on administrative leave over sexual relationships with students.

“I know she did wrong. I know that. But she’s not a bad person,” her husband told CBS Baltimore.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. School Officials Suspended Samantha Marsh Over Alleged Sexual Relationships With Students

Maryland State Police launched an investigation on February 11 after learning of alleged sex acts she performed on students between March 2018 and January 2019, The Daily Times reported.

When investigators responded to the school, an administrator told them that Marsh had already been placed on administrative leave, citing “inappropriate behavior, which consisted of sexual relationships with multiple students,” the outlet reported.

Police say Marsh performed oral sex on four different students. When they interviewed Marsh, police say she admitted to having sexual contact with three of the four alleged victims.

2. 17-Year-Old Told Police Marsh Invited Him to Her Home via Snapchat

The first alleged victim that police talked to, a 17-year-old male student, first claimed he had no “sexual activity” with the nurse but named three other 17-year-old students he said did have sexual contact with Marsh.

According to police, the teen later told them that he did have sexual contact with the teacher after she sent him a Snapchat message in October inviting him to her home.

The teen told police that he met Marsh in a van in her driveway where she performed a sex act on him before telling him not to disclose what happened to anyone, police say.

3. Second Victim Said Marsh Invited Him Over Multiple Times

Police say the second 17-year-old they spoke to also denied having sexual contact with the nurse before his mother called police after the interview to tell investigators that her son was ready to discuss what happened.

The teen told police that Marsh contacted him via Snapchat in May and arranged to pick him up in her van.

The teen said Marsh reached out to him again in January, telling him that her husband was out of town, but the meeting did not take place.

4. Marsh Met Victims at McDonalds & Dollar General

A third teen told police that he was contacted by Marsh as many five times between September and January.

The teen said he would meet up with the nurse at a McDonald’s before she drove him to a back road where she performed oral sex.

The fourth teen told police that Marsh contacted him via Instagram messenger and saw her at a Dollar General store where she invited him to her van to perform a sex act.

5. Marsh Was Arrested on 19 Different Charges

Police say Marsh admitted to sexual contact with three of the four students.

She was charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.

She is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center without bail.

Her husband told CBS Baltimore that the arrest came as a “shock.”

“I know she did wrong. I know that. But she’s not a bad person,” he said.

READ NEXT: Mom Charged With Killing 23-Month-Old Toddler Because He Wouldn’t Listen to Her