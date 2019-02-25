Sean Archuleta: Captain Killed in Amazon Plane Crash

A Boeing 767 cargo jet contracted by Amazon Prime Air and operated by New York State-based Atlas Air nose-dived and crashed into a shallow muddy cove in a Trinity Bay estuary near Houston, Texas Saturday afternoon.

All three on board were killed: Capt. Ricky Blakely of Indiana, First Officer Conrad Jules Aska of Antigua and Capt. Sean Archuleta, a pilot who hopped a ride in the jet’s jumpseat.

Atlas Flight 3591 was due in Houston at 12:53. It crashed in Trinity Bay at 12:45. Chambers County Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne told Click2Houston.com witnesses saw the jet nose dive into the water and the reported hearing what sounded like lightning before the plane went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it issued an alert after losing radar and radio contact with Atlas Air flight 3591 around 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. It’s reported that there was no distress call made. Te NTSB says it has a 5-second clip of the crash. The FBI also announced it was joining the investigation.

Archuleta, 36, was days away from flying with United Airlines. He’s left a wife, step-daughter and son, just six months old.

Family and loved ones, aviators and colleagues, friends and acquaintances and people who never met Archuleta are mourning the death of the young airman.

Here’s what you need to know about Capt. Sean Archuleta:

Archuleta Was Flying For Mesa Airlines & Was Posed to Begin Flying For United Airlines Next Week

Jonathan Ornstein, CEO of Mesa Airlines said, “This is a sad day for the entire Mesa Family as we mourn the loss of Captain Sean Archuleta. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, the families of the two Atlas Air pilots, and the whole Atlas Air organization. This is a loss for all of aviation.”

Fellow Mesa pilot Nick Toon was a close friend and the two shared a special bond.

“Sean had two maybe three trips left at Mesa before he was going to start class at United Airlines,” Toon wrote on Facebook. “He was excited that I had just set my last parking brake at Mesa and that he was right behind me. He was literally one week behind me in a class at United Airlines …”

A person who works for United, Lori Jacobson wrote on Toon’s post: “I am so sorry. All our hearts are breaking at UA. We all feel it when the worst happens but it’s a different pain when it is one of our own…”

A New Dad, Archuleta & His Wife & Step-Daughter Welcomed a Baby Boy Into the World 6 Months Ago

Less than two weeks ago, Sean Archuleta posted a new family photo on Facebook; him, his family, his step-daughter and six-month-old son. A week before that, a sweet photo of his baby boy in a pilot onesie. Shortly before that, the family sledding. And on and on.

His Facebook is a portrait album of a young, beautiful and happy family.

Family, Friends & Colleagues Are Devastated by the Loss

“Two of the three brothers we lost yesterday I knew personally. Sean A Archuleta and I had grown closer over the last few months because we were at the exact stages in our careers,” wrote Toon.

“A few months back I had the pleasure of flying him and his family out to Palm Springs around the holidays. Sean and I had just talked the night before. He was excited that I had just set my last parking brake at Mesa and that he was right behind me. He was literally one week behind me in a class at United Airlines. Huge loss for everyone. Sean leaves behind a beautiful wife and two beautiful children. Please hug your children every chance you get. You never know when it will be the last time.”

“It’s with a heavy heart this morning here in Tucson that I found out my acquaintance, Sean Archuleta, was 1 of the pilots on fatal flight 3591. Crashed into the bayou on final into Bush IAH. Handsome, young guy with a lovely wife who was VERY pregnant when I met her while working in Houston last year. He leaves behind her & adorable 6 month old. They dropped over 3000ft in 30seconds, way overworked for sure…RIP Sean & Godspeed.”

Dylan Archuleta said simply and poignantly, “My is Heart is heavy. I love you brother.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Created to Help His Family. Fellow Aviators Are Heartbroken

Organized by a colleague, and shared on Dylan Archuleta’s Facebook page, the GoFundMe was created to help his widow and children.

“Hello Everyone, I’m reaching out to you because I’ve decided to start a GoFundMe and help us contribute to Sean’s wife and two kids. Sean was an excellent coworker who is leaving behind a wife, stepdaughter and a less than a year old son. The least we can do is to show some support to his family during this time…to all our friends and member of the aviation community, please help us support his family.”

The goal began at $80,000 and within 12 hours, it had surpassed that and the goal post was moved to $100,000 as pilots from around the world began donating and commenting, offering prayers, support, and solidarity: a United Airlines captain and his wife, a First Officer; a pilot from Delta; and myriad other pilots and aviation colleagues. most who never met the young pilot. Aviators from United donated and many said the same thing: he was already family.

Heartbreaking.

Blue Skies, Godspeed & Tailwinds