SOTU 2019 POLL: Stacey Abrams vs. Donald Trump – Whose Speech Was Better?

Stacey Abrams has delivered the Democrats’ response to the State of the Union, following President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Whose speech did you like better, hers or Trump’s? After you read this story, let us know in a poll at the end of the article.

Stacey Abrams is the first African-American woman to ever give a formal response to a President’s address, ABC News reported. Many expressed excitement on Twitter about her speech.

Looking forward to watching @staceyabrams give the Democrat's #SOTU response tomorrow! <3 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 4, 2019

She caught national attention when she ran for governor of Georgia in November. She lost in a very close and controversial race to Republican Brian Kemp by just about 1.4 percentage points, The Washington Times shared. After contesting the election for about two weeks in hopes of forcing a runoff, she ended her race, but never technically conceded, CNN reported. The election was highly controversial since Brian Kemp was Georgia’s Secretary of State, which essentially put him in charge of an election that he was running in.

Abrams spoke about how her family knew that opportunity is possible in the nation, but not guaranteed. “When times are tough, we can persevere because our friends and neighbors will come for us. Our first responders will come for us. … Together, we are coming for America. For a better America.”

Meanwhile, many Republicans were excited about Trump’s speech to Congress and the nation. The White House said the SOTU will be optimistic and call for bipartisanship with an “inspiring vision of American greatness.” The title of the speech is “Choosing Greatness” and included five themes: immigration, trade, infrastructure, health care, and national security. One excerpt from Trump’s speech read:

Together we can break decades of political stalemate, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.

Much of Trump’s speech focused on bipartisan cooperation, along with some surprises like seeking full paid family leave for both parents. There were also moments where he talked about the investigation against his administration, and moments when he spoke about immigration.

You can watch both speeches before taking the poll in the video below. The video will first have Trump’s speech, followed by Abrams’.

You can skip directly to Abrams’ speech using this video:

Whose speech did you like best? Let us know in the poll below.

This is a developing story.