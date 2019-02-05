State of the Union 2019 on TV: What Channel Is Trump’s SOTU Address?

President Donald Trump is delivering a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, after the original date was delayed a week due to the government shutdown. His State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, February 5. The speech is expected to be about an hour long (although last year’s was longer). Coverage on most TV stations and online will last for two hours so it can include the Democrats’ response to the speech after his is over. Some TV stations and livestreams will even start their coverage 30 minutes to an hour early, so you can see the guests and government officials arriving. Most news coverage will end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

This will end up being one of the biggest speeches Trump delivers, and State of the Union addresses typically draw massive audiences. In February 2010, Barack Obama’s State of the Union was seen by 48 million viewers, according to TIME. Trump’s address to Congress in February 2017 drew about the same numbers: 47.74 million viewers across 11 networks, according to Variety. His 2018 SOTU had about 45.6 million viewers. So we can expect tonight’s to be viewed by about the same number of people.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s address to Congress, when it starts, and how you can watch it:

DATE: February 5, 2019

START TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Pacific.

LENGTH: The address to Congress is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes, ending no later than 10:30 p.m. Eastern. After that, the Democrats will give their official response.

TV CHANNEL: Trump’s address will be airing on most major TV networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, CSPAN, CNN, and more.

