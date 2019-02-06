Tiffany Trump Wore White to the State of the Union

Tiffany Trump wears all-white to father's #SOTU speech, matching Dems wearing white in solidarity https://t.co/9nJuQ7ktYA pic.twitter.com/gjDFDwavGs — The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2019

The Capitol building was filled with Democratic women wearing white for President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address. One of the women sitting near the First Lady is getting attention on social media for also choosing to wear white: the president’s younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, the chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, called on members of Congress to wear white as a message of solidarity. They are honoring the women’s suffrage movement. 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary since women earned the right to vote in the United States.

The white clothing was also meant to send a message to voters who made Democrats the majority party in the House, as a promise that pushing for women’s economic security would be a top priority for lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers wore white during the 2018 State of the Union address, so the theme was expected. Tiffany Trump’s stepmother Melania Trump attracted similar attention when she wore a white outfit for her husband’s address. It had been the First Lady’s first public appearance since President Trump’s alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels had become public knowledge.

Many posters on social media commented on Tiffany Trump’s decision to wear white, with some speculating whether it was meant to send a message. Here are a few of the latest posts:

Love that Tiffany Trump is also wearing white. Probably not on purpose which makes it better #sotu https://t.co/auxc8qr6Yk — Mary Ellen Shaffer (@meshaffer) February 6, 2019

Coincidence that Tiffany Trump is wearing white tonight? Sure hope not. #SOTU — Kayla G Official (@kaylagwaltney) February 6, 2019

Tiffany Trump in white. A mistake or a statement? — Vote November 6th. (@pattifarley) February 6, 2019

Love that Tiffany Trump is wearing white tonight. She’s not dumb. Daddy has to be pissed. #sotu — Mike Peery (@mike_peery) February 6, 2019

Wow Tiffany Trump is in all white. Is that an oops or is she making a statement. Nah. Oops! — Judith Eckles (@Judithqopr) February 6, 2019

How is no one talking about Tiffany Trump wearing all white trolling her dad like a pro??? #iknewilikedher #sotu — Linnzi walsh (@linnzij) February 6, 2019

Me: dad they let Tiffany come. Dad: who’s Tiffany? Me: Trump’s other daughter! Dad: Trump has another daughter? #SOTU — Shaina Wiel (@ShaiMW) February 6, 2019

Tiffany Trump, wearing white is trying to signal that she too, is suffering. #SOTU — Austin Spears (@AwesomeTSpears) February 6, 2019