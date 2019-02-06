Tiffany Trump Wore White to the State of the Union

The Capitol building was filled with Democratic women wearing white for President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address. One of the women sitting near the First Lady is getting attention on social media for also choosing to wear white: the president’s younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.
Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, the chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, called on members of Congress to wear white as a message of solidarity. They are honoring the women’s suffrage movement. 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary since women earned the right to vote in the United States.
The white clothing was also meant to send a message to voters who made Democrats the majority party in the House, as a promise that pushing for women’s economic security would be a top priority for lawmakers.
Democratic lawmakers wore white during the 2018 State of the Union address, so the theme was expected. Tiffany Trump’s stepmother Melania Trump attracted similar attention when she wore a white outfit for her husband’s address. It had been the First Lady’s first public appearance since President Trump’s alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels had become public knowledge.
Many posters on social media commented on Tiffany Trump’s decision to wear white, with some speculating whether it was meant to send a message. Here are a few of the latest posts: