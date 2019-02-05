State of the Union 2019 Time: When Does Trump’s SOTU Begin Tonight?

Tonight is President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. This is his third speech to a joint session of Congress. The second was on January 30, 2018, and the first was about five weeks after his inauguration. Tonight’s SOTU for 2019 is happening a week later than originally scheduled. The speech was postponed last week because of the government shutdown. The shutdown has been temporarily stalled for three weeks, during which time Trump is delivering his State of the Union. If you want to watch the SOTU live, here is what time it’s starting in different time zones.

President Trump’s State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. The speech is expected to be about an hour long, but coverage on most TV stations and online will last for two hours so it can include the Democrats’ response to the speech, too. Some TV stations and livestreams will even start their coverage 30 minutes to an hour early, so you can see the guests and government officials arriving. Most news coverage will end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Here is when the SOTU will start in different time zones and sample cities in the U.S. and around the world. All times are for Tuesday unless indicated.

9 p.m. Eastern

8 p.m. Central

6 p.m. Pacific

Anchorage, Alaska: 5 p.m.

Athens: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Atlanta, Georgia: 9 p.m.

Bangkok: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Berlin: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Brussels: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Denver: 7 p.m.

Hong Kong: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Houston: 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 9 p.m.

Jerusalem: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Las Vegas, Nevada: 6 p.m.

Kuwait City: 5 a.m. Wednesday

London: 2 a.m. Wednesday

Los Angeles, California: 6 p.m.

Mexico City: 8 p.m.

Miami, Florida: 9 p.m.

Montreal, Canada: 9 p.m.

New Orleans: 8 p.m.

Paris: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Philadelphia: 9 p.m.

Vancouver: 6 p.m.

Both the Republicans and Democrats are bringing guests to tonight’s State of the Union. Here are some of the guests expected. Kamala Harris will be bringing Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik (her home was lost to the Thomas Fire); Amy Klobuchar is bringing Nicole Smith-Holt, whose son died because he couldn’t afford a prescription; Kirsten Gillibrand is bringing Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann, a transgender service member; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bringing Ana Maria Archila, one of the women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake.