Trump Tweets Support for Cornyn After Cornyn Launched ‘Stop Beto’ Fund

President Donald Trump seemed to randomly tweet his endorsement for Texas Senator John Cornyn today, but the message wasn’t as random as it might appear. Cornyn would be Beto O’Rourke’s opponent if O’Rourke decides to run for Texas Senate instead of President, and Cornyn has already launched a Stop Beto Fund just in case.

O’Rourke supporters are eagerly waiting to find out if he will run for any election in 2020, whether it’s Senate or the Presidency. O’Rourke has indicated that he will likely decide by the end of this month, which is quickly drawing near. Meanwhile, his Senate opponent if he runs for Senator again is already preparing in case O’Rourke runs.

Cornyn launched a Stop Beto Fund on Wednesday, after sending a letter to his supporters about his concern about a “high-stakes challenge” from the former U.S. Representative who hasn’t even announced yet if he’s running for Senate against Cornyn.

Cornyn wrote: “[A]ll signs point to another well-funded, high stakes challenge from Beto in 2020. We need to be ready for anything… That’s why we’ve started a STOP BETO FUND… and that’s why I need you to chip in as soon as possible.”

Cornyn acknowledged that O’Rourke’s race against Ted Cruz was “closer than many people would have thought,” the Star-Telegram reported. In fact, Cruz only won by about 200,000 votes. Cornyn has been a senator since 2002.

And now Trump has endorsed Cornyn, seemingly just in case O’Rourke runs. He didn’t actually mention O’Rourke in his tweet, but his message came shortly after the Stop Beto fund was all over the news.

Trump wrote: “Senator John Cornyn has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas. He is strong on Crime, the Border, the Second Amendment and loves our Military and Vets. John has my complete and total endorsement. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The tweet came the day after Cornyn messaged his supporters about the Stop Beto Fund, on the day after Bernie Sanders launched his Presidential campaign and got $6 million donations in 24 hours. It’s not clear if the timing of Cornyn’s message was related to Sanders’ success out of the gate and a possible concern that O’Rourke might turn his sights to Texas. Cornyn didn’t say anything about the reason for the timing of his Stop Beto Fund. He told the Star-Telegram: “He [O’Rourke] captured people’s imaginations and came very close to winning. It only makes sense … that candidates running in 2020 learn from that.”

O’Rourke has also indicated he’s open to running for Vice President, MarketWatch reported. Advisers to Joe Biden said in December that they approach O’Rourke about the possibility of his being a vice president. As far as Sander’s recent decision to run for President, O’Rourke said: “I’m not going to consider other candidates” when he decides if he’s running. He’s currently deciding what effect a campaign would have on his family.