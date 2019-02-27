READ: Trump’s Financial Statements & Other Cohen Exhibits

During his under-oath testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Michael Cohen pointed to a number of exhibits as back-up for his statement, claims, and assertions. Proof, he said, of claims, for examples, that as he said it, Trump is a “con,” who inflated and deflated his wealth.

Perhaps most illuminating of the documents Cohen provided are financial statements Trump provided to Deutsche Bank about his wealth, or purported lack thereof, in 2011, 2012 and 2103.

But there are other interesting exhibits including copies of checks and wire transfers related to the payments to Stormy Daniels as part of a hush agreement, and even a letter to a New York university threatening them with legal action should they release Trump’s SAT scores.

Here’s what you need to know:

Exhibit #1: Trump’s Financial Statements

These are the Trump financial statements from 2011 through 2013, which Cohen testified were submitted to Deutsche Bank. Cohen claims the three documents demonstrate Trump inflated and deflated his worth.

Exhibit #2: Newspaper Articles to Back Up Claim About Trump Inflating/Deflating His Wealth

Clips from The Guardian and Forbes to back up Cohen’s claim that Trump had a habit of “inflating and deflating his assets.”

Exhibits #3a & 3b: The ‘Fake Bidder’ for Trump Portrait

Cohen asserts Trump had a painting of himself purchased at auction by a phony bidder and then his now shut-down foundation paid back that fake bidder.

Exhibit #4: The Wire Transfer as Proof of Payment to Stormy Daniels

Cohen admits the hush money paid to the porn star was to do just that: keep her quiet. This is proof of the payment transfer he says.

Exhibit #5: Copies of $35,000 Checks Trump Paid to Cohen as Reimbursement for the Payoff to Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Cohen says this is a copy of one of the 11 installment payments from Trump to Cohen as reimbursement for Daniels payoffs, the former lawyer claims.

Exhibit #6: The Letter to Fordham University to Prevent it From Releasing Trump’s Grades & SAT Scores

Cohen claims this is one piece of evidence that he was instructed by Trump while president to threaten Fordham about releasing Trump’s grades and test scores.

Exhibit #7: Trump Criticizing Obama For Not Releasing His College Grades

Cohen notes that Trump criticized Pres. Barack Obama for not releasing his grades while in office.

Exhibit #8: Threats Against Cohen From the POTUS Via Tweet

Copies of Trump tweets which Cohen says constitute threats.

Exhibit #9: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tweets About Protecting Cohen & His Family

Cohen thanks Pelosi.