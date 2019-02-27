READ: Trump ‘Hush Money’ Payoff Agreement With Stormy Daniels

As former Trump fixer, lawyer and now convicted felon Michael Cohen testifies before the House Oversight Committee, here’s a look at the original complaint and the non-disclosure agreement between adult film actor Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Daniels, and then-candidate Trump called David Dennison in the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in the fall of 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the spring of 2018, attorney Michael Avenatti said in court documents that his client, Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 for a ‘Hush Agreement’ not worth the paper it’s printed on since it’s unsigned by Pres. Donald Trump, identified in the pact with the alias David Dennison (DD). Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. In the agreement, she’s called Peggy Peterson (PP).

Avenatti said there can be “no doubt that Mr. Trump at all times has been fully aware” of the agreement, the use of a company to pay her off and of the bogus arbitration proceeding.

Read the Daniels lawsuit against Trump and the non-disclosure agreement in full as an exhibit in the lawsuit. The NDA or hush agreement begins on page 10.

In October of 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape leaked, Trump through his then-attorney Michael Cohen sought to shut up the porn star with a non-disclosure agreement and a wire transfer of the money which came from a dummy company set up by Cohen just to move the payout.

Cohen said recently that the entire arrangement was done without the knowledge of the President, his campaign or The Trump Organization. He now says Trump knew every step of the way and just testified to that before Congress.

Indeed, at the time, Avenatti says “it strains credibility to conclude that Mr. Cohen is acting on his own accord without the express approval or knowledge of his client Mr. Trump.”

Avenatti said if there was no agreement since the President never signed it, there was nothing to arbitrate and wants a court to stipulate to that fact: without Trump’s signature, the so-called ‘Hush Agreement’ is not one and Clifford is free to discuss or share wants she wants about the “intimate relationship” she had with the President from the summer of 2006 “well into the year 2007.”

Each page is initialed by Daniels (Clifford) and Cohen for the set-up company ‘Essential Consultants LLC.’ But the last page of the agreement with notarized signatures has just hers and Cohen’s; the space for the signature of Donald Trump aka David Dennison is left blank.