Tulsi Gabbard Shares Her Platform at Packed Iowa Events [VIDEOS]

On February 11, Tulsi Gabbard hosted three events in Iowa as she spoke with constituents about her domestic and foreign policy. One event was originally scheduled for the night of February 10, but bad weather and a flight cancelation forced her to move the event to the early morning of February 11. Her speeches touched on a number of topics, including her foreign policy stances and her desire to end regime-change wars, which is a big part of her platform. Her last two events of the day were packed. She even joked that because of the weather, she hadn’t expected as many people as she saw. Read on to see photos and videos from her Iowa events.

Gabbard’s first event was February 11 at 7:30 a.m. in Des Moines, Iowa, Activate Now shared. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday night, but had to be delayed because of the weather.

Her second event was at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 12 p.m. in Fairfield, Iowa. This event had significant attendance, with 200 people showing up, Des Moines Register reported. Gabbard said that she would seek to bring “service above self” during her presidency. She also spoke about Medicare for All, improving immigration, and ending government shutdowns.

During the event, she signed a campaign shirt owned by Daniel Clark, a 2016 Bernie Sanders delegate who ran for Congress in 2018. Clark told Heavy that the shirt was the Bernie delegates’ shirt that they all wore during the Democratic National Convention in 2016. It was created to glow in the dark during the convention and read “Enough is Enough.”

Gabbard signs a 2016 campaign shirt belonging to Daniel Clark, a Bernie delegate who ended up voting for Jill Stein (and becoming an independent candidate for Congress in 2018) pic.twitter.com/XAUS8xmGQn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 11, 2019

You can watch a video of Gabbard’s second event at Fairfield below. Clark said that one part of Gabbard’s speech that really impressed him was when she talked about how America should be willing to meet with leaders, even those they may not agree with. At one point in the video below, Clark said you can hear a heckler “boo” when Gabbard spoke about Medicare for All, but her supporters quickly drowned him out with their claps and applause.

Her third event of the day was at 6:30 p.m. Central at the Big Grove Brewery and Taproom at 225 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite the cold and icy weather, the event was full, Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

I just realized: a big part of Gabbard’s stump speech is warning about the risk of nuclear war. The brewery we’re at has a new beer: HAZEPOCALYPSE FALLOUT pic.twitter.com/bcbXck1jVX — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 12, 2019

Gabbard was introduced by Chris Laursen, who was a Bernie Sanders delegate in 2016. Laursen is now endorsing Gabbard. She spoke to a packed house, Veterans for Tulsi 2020 shared.

Gabbard spoke about her platform, including seeking action on climate change, wanting a justice system that doesn’t favor the rich, and speaking out against greed seen in the pharmaceutical industry. She also spoke out against regime-change wars, a central part of her foreign policy platform. Increasing tensions with Russia, China, and North Korea open the door to nuclear war and other dangers, she said.

Here’s the entire speech in a higher quality video stream:

