Tulsi Gabbard Hosting Three Events Today in Iowa

Tulsi Gabbard is hosting three events in Iowa today, after a flight cancelation forced her to delay one event that was supposed to take place on February 10. Gabbard, who is running for President in 2020, has just started hosting events as part of her campaign. Icy, wintry weather forced her to delay one event, as she and her campaign team took to the road after their flight was canceled. In a live video she noted that a highway was closed, possibly because of bad weather, but they were pressing forward so they could meet her supporters the next day. Here’s a look at Gabbard’s schedule for today’s events.

Gabbard’s first event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. in Des Moines, Iowa today, February 11, Activate Now shared. The event will be at 120 SW Water Street in Des Moines, where she’ll speak at a reception hosted by the Asian and Latino Coalition. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday night, but had to be delayed because of the weather. Here’s Tulsi’s video about their road trip:

Her second event is at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 12 p.m. Central at 200 N. Main Street in Fairfield, Iowa. The event will meet in the Atrium. You can learn more about this event on the Facebook event page here. The event is free and open to the public.

Her third event of the day will be at 6:30 p.m. Central at the Big Grove Brewery and Taproom at 225 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City, Iowa. The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will kick off at 7 p.m. Appetizers will be provided, and Pigs and Clover will perform live music, Activate Now shared. You can learn more on the Facebook event page here.