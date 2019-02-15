Uta Halee Academy ‘Shooting’: ‘Active Shooter Is Down’

Police on scene of a potential shooting at Uta Halee Academy. Authorities have secured the scene, OPD helicopter is flying overhead. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/AoOjXsGnSs — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) February 15, 2019

An adult male is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home for abused and mentally ill young women in Nebraska.

The shooting was first reported on the afternoon at around 12:45 p.m. of February 15. The Omaha World-Herald’s Alia Conley reports that the Douglas County Sheriff’s office responded to the facility. Sheriff Tom Wheeler told Conley that an “active shooter” is down. There have been no reports of injuries. Uta is located at 10625 Calhoun Road in Omaha, north of the city’s downtown area. The state patrol is asking people to avoid the area around the campus.

#Update: Police and a helicopter are responding to the scene of the alleged active shooter on the "Uta Halee Academy" campus in #Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Scxgunn9B1 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 15, 2019

Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald, Sheriff Wheeler said, “We don’t know if there are any victims.” The sheriff said that deputies are searching the campus for potential victims. Fox’s Omaha-affiliate reports that officials believe the only victim is the shooter. KETV’s John Oakey has referred to the gunman as a male. It is thought that he died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The facility is a treatment center for young women who have suffered abuse, neglect, trauma, substance abuse, mental illness and violence. The facility’s website says they offer a “safe, supportive and nurturing environment.” Uta is operated by Rite of Passage.

