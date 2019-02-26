Wade Smith: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wade Smith is a Florida man who was arrested on charges of domestic battery after police say he threw a cookie at his girlfriend, WTSP reports.

Smith, 41, was charged with domestic battery after Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said his girlfriend accused him of throwing a cookie and hitting her in the forehead.

Deputies said the woman had a red mark where she said the cookie hit her. Smith admitted to “throwing the cookie at his girlfriend without her consent,” WTSP reported.

Deputies said the victim was Smith’s live-in girlfriend.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Deputies Were Called to Smith’s Zephyrhills Home Over ‘Battery by Cookie’

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Smith and his girlfriend’s home in Zephyrhills on Sunday.

Smith’s girlfriend told investigators that Smith “threw a hard piece of cookie and hit her in the forehead.”

Smith was accused of “battery by cookie,” WTSP quipped.

2. Police Say Wade Smith’s Girlfriend Had Mark on Her Head

Deputies noted that they saw a red mark on the woman’s forehead near her hairline.

The woman’s name has not been released.

3. Smith Admitted to Throwing Cookie ‘Without Girlfriend’s Consent’

According to sheriff’s deputies, Smith admitted to throwing the baked good.

“The defendant admitted to throwing the cookie at the victim without her consent,” the arrest report said, per NBC Miami.

4. Smith Was Charged With Domestic Battery

Smith, 41, was charged with domestic battery and booked into Pasco County jail where he remains jailed on Tuesday according to jail records.

He is being held on $500 bond.

5. This is Smith’s 8th Arrest in Pasco County in 7 Years

Sunday’s arrest was the eighth time Smith has been criminally charged in Pasco County since 2012, according to jail records.

Smith was previously charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault, trespassing, witness intimidation, strangulation, and contempt of court.

