WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Michael Cohen

On Wednesday (February 27), President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee. Each of the Committee’s 42 members are allowed five minutes to ask questions, including New York democratic representative, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Before Cohen’s live televised hearing started, Ocasio-Cortez was asked by CNN if Democrats had enough evidence to move forward with impeaching President Trump from office.

“Well, we’ll see,” she said. You know the documents were just provided this morning so we need to really go through that, but I think there’s some very gravely concerning evidence and some new evidence.”

After a mid-day break in Cohen’s testimony, it was time for Ocasio-Cortez to personally interrogate Trump’s former lawyer, who will start serving his 3 year sentence in federal prison in May. After pleading guilty in August 2018 for lying to Congress about the proposed plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, he also admitted to campaign finance violations in relations to the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ocasio-Cortez kept her questions quick and to the point. She inquired whether or not “the treasure trove of documents in David Pecker’s office” existed for which Cohen replied, “I don’t know.” But that in order to obtain these documents, they would need to speak with National Enquirer‘s David Pecker himself, Barry Levine or Dylan Howard.

She asked if the President ever provided inflated assets to an insurance company and if he thought they would need to review both Trump’s financial statements and his tax returns in order to compare them to which Cohen.Cohen replied, “Yes.” And as to where would the committee find more information on this Cohen said, “The Trump Org.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s line of questioning remained on the topic of Trump’s finances. Before giving the floor to other representatives, she asked Cohen if it would help to obtain his federal tax assignments and about his possibly illegal profits from the Trump Golf Organization, a golf course “built with public funds” in her hometown, the Bronx, for which he stands to receive every dollar of the profits, without paying taxes.

