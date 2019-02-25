WATCH: Man Stabs Customer at Yum Yum Donuts in LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying an attacker seen on surveillance camera stabbing another man repeatedly in the back at a donut shop.

The attack happened on February 10, 2019, at a Yum Yum Donuts on Atlantic Boulevard in the city of Maywood. The victim was rushed to a hospital and was expected to recover.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Suspect & the Victim Did Not Appear to Speak or Engage With Each Other Prior to the Attack

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recently released the surveillance video from the February 10 attack. The footage does not include audio. But the suspect does not appear to engage the victim at all before suddenly attacking. The victim was described as a 63-year-old Hispanic man; his name was not released.

In the video, you can see the victim standing in line. There are no workers visible in the shot. The suspect walks up behind as if to wait in line and looks around for a moment. The video then skips ahead and the suspect is no longer on-camera.

The victim did not even turn his head as the suspect suddenly jumps back into the frame. He rapidly stabs the victim at least three times. The victim stays on his feet and turns toward the suspect, but doesn’t have time to offer any resistance as the attack took only about 2 seconds.

The victim said something to the attacker, who turned around and looked back at him for a moment before exiting the store. In a news release, deputies said witnesses reported seeing the suspect heading north on Atlantic Boulevard.

Investigators Released Images of the Suspect & Are Asking the Public for Help Identifying the Attacker

The suspect was described by Los Angeles County deputies as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s. He was about 5’6″ tall and had a beard at the time of the attack.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue sweatpants, and black shoes. You can also see in the photos that he was wearing a black hat adorned with shapes: a rectangle and triangle on top, with an X and O on the bottom.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department East Los Angeles Station, Detective Sanchez at (323) 264-4451. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or using the LA Crime Stoppers website.

