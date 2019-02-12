Beto vs. Trump El Paso Rallies Live Stream: Watch the Competing Rallies Online Here

Tonight, Beto O’Rourke and President Donald Trump are taking part in events happening practically across the street from each other. Here’s how to follow them online, including embedded live streams for both events.

Trump’s Event Begins at 7 PM MST (9 PM Eastern)

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST (8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Eastern.) The doors for Trump’s rally opened three hours earlier, at 4 p.m. MST. Trump’s event is taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum on 4100 El Paisano Drive.

The live stream embedded above for Trump’s MAGA rally is provided by Fox News. An alternative livestream is here.

The March for Truth Begins Earlier, But Beto Speaks Around the Same Time as Trump’s Rally

The March for Truth event is called “March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies.” A Facebook page for the event is here. This event will begin at 5 p.m. MST (6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern) and last until 9:30 p.m. MST (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Eastern.) Organizers have said they believe O’Rourke will speak around the same time as Trump’s event begins, which is approximately 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch O’Rourke’s event in the live stream above. (It appears the event is starting just a little later than 9 p.m. Eastern.)

Attendees met at 801 S. San Marcial St. at 5 p.m. MST, next to Bowie High School. The event will start with a brief rally featuring leaders including Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, starting at 5:30 p.m. MST.

A peaceful march then took place, ending at the Chalio Acosta Park on Shelter Place, just about .2 miles from Trump’s event. Beto O’Rourke spoke when at the rally at the end of the march.

The first photo is where @BetoORourke will speak tonight. The second is one of the many pro-Trump vendors set up across the street. The two sides will be thisclose together… with tensions high. pic.twitter.com/qQDehsg5HG — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 11, 2019

To watch O’Rourke’s speech and other events associated with the March for Truth from additional sources, keep an eye on the following social media accounts: Beto O’Rourke’s Facebook and Instagram, the March for Truth Facebook event page, the Women’s March El Paso Facebook page (which has already shared some photos tonight), and the USA for Beto 2020 Facebook group, which said they would share live streams tonight. In addition, Act.TV shared on Facebook that they would be live streaming tonight too. Their page is here. Or watch one of the embedded videos above.

The El Paso Tribune will be reporting live about both events here.

The Texas Tribune will also be live streaming Beto’s and Trump’s events here.