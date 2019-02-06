WATCH: Trump’s State of the Union Speech 2019 [Full SOTU Video]

President Donald Trump gave his second official State of the Union address tonight to a joint session of Congress. Trump addressed a number of issues important to Americans, including national security, jobs, immigration, and the economy. If you weren?t able to watch his speech live, you can rewatch the entire video above, courtesy of C-SPAN.

Or you can watch a version from PBS News Hour below.

There was a lot of speculation about what Trump would be addressing tonight. Ahead of the speech, The White House revealed themes for the State of the Union, ABC News shared. The title of the speech is “Choosing Greatness” and will include five themes: immigration, trade, infrastructure, health care, and national security. Trump was also expected to speak about Venezuela and abortion. There were also rumors that Trump might speak about his second summit with Kim Jong Un about North Korea. An early excerpt sent to the media reads:

Together we can break decades of political stalemate, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America?s future. The decision is ours to make.?

The White House has said the SOTU will be optimistic and call for bipartisanship with an “inspiring vision of American greatness.”

After Trump spoke, Stacey Abrams delivered the Democrats’ official response.

Trump’s guests for tonight included Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, Madison Armstrong, Matthew Charles, Grace Eline, Ashley Evans, Elvin Hernandez, Roy James, Timothy Matson, Judah Samet, Joshua Trump, Tom Wibberley, and Alice Johnson.

If you’d like to look back on Trump’s previous speech, here’s the State of the Union that he gave last year:

