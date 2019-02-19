WATCH: Vans Employee Fired for Cursing at Teen in MAGA Hat

A Vans shoe store employee in Kansas was fired after he was caught on video appearing to curse out a teenage customer because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

A video uploaded to Twitter shows the unidentified employee apparently saying “f**k you” to the 14-year-old who was in the store with his family.

“He did nothing to you — what did you say to my son? To my 14-year-old son?” the boy’s mother asked the worker in the video.

“I’m sure he’s heard it before,” the man replied.

The video was posted on February 17 and occurred at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

“I was hoping he would hit me,” someone, possibly the teen, is heard saying in the video.

The Boy’s Mom Says The Verbal Attack Was Unprovoked

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. A Vans store employee at Oak Park Mall, Kansas told a 14-year-old "f*ck you" for wearing a MAGA hat. Let's get him fired. pic.twitter.com/PNkPqAxBci — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2019

The teen’s mother is seen telling another Vans employee in the video that her son had done nothing before he was cursed at by the employee in the video.

“My son walked into this store. That gentleman [appearing to point at the employee] cursed and told him, ‘Take off your hat,'” she said.

“He said nothing to him, 14-year-old child, then he said, ‘F you’ to my son. My son said nothing to him, did nothing,” she added.

‘I Was Hoping He Would Hit Me’

The woman is later seen demanding the contact information of the company’s corporate office.

“I came in to have a very decent discussion with him and once again got totally disrespected by him. It’s all on your video,” she said. “I tried to have a very respectful, very respectful conversation with him and it was disgusting how it was handled, to 14-year-old children that did nothing to him. And then he came up and got into the face of one of them also.”

As the manager is giving the mother a pen to write down the information, a voice from behind the camera is heard saying “I was hoping he would hit me.”

The video was posted by Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump.

“Let’s get him fired,” he tweeted.

The Worker Was Fired From His Job

Vans said in a statement to Fox News that the employee in the video is “no longer with the company.”

The company said its “primary focus is to provide the best customer service experience.”

“The actions and comments from one employee in our Oak Park location are in contrast with our company’s values and belief in personal expression,” the statement said.

