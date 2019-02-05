What Time Is Beto O’Rourke’s Interview with Oprah Today?

Today is Beto O’Rourke’s interview with Oprah. But he’s not the only person she’s interviewing. Oprah will also be interviewing Michael B. Jordan and Bradley Cooper. It’s a pretty great lineup.

So what time will the interview begin? The interview, part of Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square, will be a live event taking place today, February 5, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Unfortunately, this live event is not open to the public for free. Tickets are being sold for $225 each, which means you aren’t likely to see live streams from the event either from participants. Tickets are being sold here, but at the moment it looks like the original tickets are sold out. You can, however, look for tickets from AXS’ official resale site here. A few appear to be available ranging from $250 to $700. These are resale tickets, so more may appear before the live show begins.

The event is taking place at PlayStation Theater on 1515 Broadway, New York, NY. The description for the event reads, “In one-on-one conversations, Winfrey will discuss how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics and culture in the last year. Guests include Academy Award nominated actor Bradley Cooper who directed, produced, co-wrote and stars in “A Star is Born;” Michael B. Jordan, award-nominated actor of “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” and is executive producer of upcoming OWN drama series “David Makes Man;” Beto O’Rourke, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who caught the nation’s attention as he made headlines running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas; Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Lisa Borders, the first President and CEO of TIME’S UP and former WNBA President.”

The event will air on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network later, and on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast at a later date. But you won’t be able to catch it live today unless you can afford a ticket.

Because this isn’t a publicly live event, it seems unlikely that O’Rourke would choose this venue for announcing whether or not he’s running for President. But you never know, so it might be a good idea to keep an eye on news surrounding his appearance.

Yesterday he visited Columbia and had a town hall with some students. You can read a Twitter recap below.

Ahead of Oprah interview tomorrow, @BetoORourke made appearance this afternoon at his alma mater, Columbia, and held town hall w/ students. No new 2020 comments, but a few highlights… — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) February 5, 2019

O’Rourke’s meeting with Oprah might be viewed as some as a positive sign. When she endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, it was a big moment for his campaign. She also campaigned ahead of Stacey Abrams, who was less than 2 percentage points away from winning the election for Georgia governor. Now Abrams will be giving the Democrat response after Trump’s State of the Union address.