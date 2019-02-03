President Trump Gives Super Bowl Interview in White House Blue Room

President Donald Trump sat down with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan for a wide-ranging interview broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday. The president discussed his showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the congressional effort to find a compromise on border security, and the 2020 Democratic field.

The nearly hour-long interview took place in the Blue Room of the White House. What is the significance of that room?

The Oval Space Has Been Designated as the Blue Room Since 1837 & Incorporates French Empire Design Elements

The Blue Room looks out over the South Lawn of the White House. As you can see in the video embedded above, the room provides beautiful views of the Washington Monument and the Capitol building. It is located in the center of the State Floor of the White House and measures about 40 by 30 feet.

President James Monroe redesigned the room after the War of 1812 was over. (The White House was burned in 1814 by British troops). He decided to use a French Empire style, which has remained constant into the present day. As explained by the White House Museum, several of the items in the room have been there since 1817. That includes the “marble-top center table” and the French chandelier “made of gilded-wood and cut glass, encircled with acanthus leaves.”

The room had a red theme during the John Quincy Adams administration, and President Andrew Jackson had made it green, according to the White House Historical Association. In 1837, President Martin Van Buren changed it up. He chose blue drapes and carpet and added blue upholstery to the furniture.

The Blue Room has been updated over the years but has maintained the color scheme and the French style.

President Grover Cleveland Got Married in the Blue Room in 1886

President Grover Cleveland is still the only commander-in-chief to get married while in office. He tied the knot with Frances Folsom on June 2, 1886. The ceremony took place in the Blue Room.

President Cleveland was 49 at the time and his bride was 21. Details about Folsom’s wedding gown were of supreme interest to the public. The White House Historical Association explained the dress had been described as “elegant and charming” and that it was made of satin, silk, and muslin. The gown was decorated with orange blossoms, a style which had been made popular by Queen Victoria. The veil was six feet long. It’s believed that French designer Maison Worth made the dress.

The Blue Room is Typically Used to Receive Guests Including Heads of State; It is Also the Home of the White House Christmas Tree

President Thomas Jefferson used the oval-shaped room to receive guests, according to the White House Historical Association. That tradition has continued into the present day. Presidents have been known to invite visiting heads of state, congressional leaders and national groups for meetings in the Blue Room.

The Blue Room is also the festive center of the holiday season. The children of President William Howard Taft first placed the Christmas tree in the Blue Room in 1912. Prior to that year, the Christmas tree had typically been put in the Yellow Room.

