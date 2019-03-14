14 Words: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The weapons that Brenton Tarrant allegedly used to carry out a deadly attack that killed dozens of people at a Christchurch mosque are covered in writing. Close observers have pointed out that the rifle was covered in slogans that referred to various far-right ideologies and to points in history. One of those slogans was the famous “14 Words” slogan, a reference to a phrase written by the white nationalist David Lane. Here’s what you need to know:

1. ’14 Words’ Has Been Called ‘The Most Popular White Supremacist Slogan in the World’

The alleged killer had engraved a slogan known as the “14 words” — a shibboleth of white supremacy —on his rifle. The manifesto he posted on social media, where he also livestreamed the attack, bears evidence of his ties to the far-right. https://t.co/0GTVQNiF1Z #NXMosqueShooting — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) March 15, 2019

Tarrant’s rifle has the phrase “14 Words” scrawled on it in white. That phrase has been called “the most important white supremacist slogan in the world” by the American Defense League. It refers to a 14 word phrase first spoken by David Lane, who belonged to the white supremacist terror group The Order.

The 14 word phrase is: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

2. David Lane Created His Famous 14-Word Phrase While Serving a 190-Year Jail Term

David Lane was a member of a white nationalist group called The Silent Brotherhood — the group was later renamed “The Order” and Lane was a member of both groups. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Order, founded by a man named Richard Matthews, was a terrorist group whose goal was violent revolution. The SPLC writes:

“The Order, a far more radical and violence-prone organization than even its KKK and Aryan Nations counterparts, fought to kick off a race-based revolution that Mathews hoped would ultimately lead to an all-white nation.”

Lane was sentenced to 40 years in prison after The Order assassinated a Jewish talk radio host, Alan Berg, and stole $3.6 million from an armored car in Ukiah, California. Lane later received an additional sentence of 150 years after being charged with violating Berg’s civil rights by helping to murder him. While in prison, Lane produced a huge volume of writing. His best-known writing may be the famous “14 words,” but Lane is also well known for his “88 Precepts,” a list of his beliefs about “natural law.”

3. #14Words Is a Hashtag on Twitter, Too

White nationalists sometimes use the hashtag #14words on Twitter — som, although not many, have used the tag when they call for an end to “white genocide.” Some have suggested that the 14th day of every month should be set aside to “get people talking” about the 14 words. (The New Zealand massacre took place on March 15.)

Some self-proclaimed nationalists took to Twitter after the New Zealand massacre to say that they did not support violence. One wrote, “Nationalists are peaceful people and do things in a peaceful manner. Anyone who commits extreme acts of violence towards other is a full blown supremacist which we don’t affiliate with. #Nationalism #14words #WV #NZShooting #ProWhite”

4. Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Included the ’14 Words’ Slogan in His Manifesto

Charleston shooter Dylann Roof posted a series of disturbing images and writings to the internet. His manifesto, which you can see here, included references to the “14 words” made famous by David Lane.

The photos include shots of the numbers “1488” written in the sand. The number “14” is a reference to David Lane’s 14 words. the number 88 is a reference to the phrase “Heil Hitler,” since 8 is the eighth letter of the alphabet and the words “heil” and “Hitler” both begin with the letter H.

5. Brenton Tarrant’s Rifle Also Had Scrawled References to Historical Battles Against Muslims

Slogans on New Zealand fascist killers rifle include reference to same conspiracy pushed by all the far right in Ireland in last months – reference to UN Migration pact on stock. Also note 14 words slogan also referenced by Irish far right active at #Rooskey pic.twitter.com/TOQlQibNKb — Workers Solidarity (@WSMIreland) March 15, 2019

The rifles allegedly used by Brenton Tarrant in the massacre at Christchurch was covered in slogans — including many “14s” and “14 words”. The rifle also contained some writing in Armenian. According to Armenian radio, one of Tarrant’s guns was inscribed with writing in Armenian that refers to the Battle of Sarigamish, which was a fight between Russian and Ottoman empires during World War I. The Russians won that battle, and the Ottoman leader blamed Armenians for his defeat.

Armenian radio said that the the writing on that gun also refers to ancient battles such as the 1189 Siege of Acre and Ottoman Empire battles including the 1863 battle of Vienna and the 1877 battle of Shipka Pass.