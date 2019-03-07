Alex Trebek’s Extended Relatives: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Given the dire diagnosis of America’s beloved television host, Alex Trebek, all of his family is rallying around him. But, as even a straight-laced news network put it, Trebek has an “extended” family in much of America. “In a time that is all about what is keeping us apart, we got tough news today about someone who has always brought America together, literally for decades,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo said on his show about Trebek. “I don’t care what your race, color, creed, gender, or bank account level, you’ve watched Jeopardy. Since 1984, Alex Trebek has been the smartest guy in our living rooms, teaching us, but more importantly, bringing us together.” Trebek’s show puts “facts first,” Cuomo said, and “we need him, now more than ever. So Mr. Trebek, fight as you have never fought before.”

His American family, i.e. those who are American citizens in his own nuclear family, is supporting him. And his Canadian family–i.e. those who are Canadian citizens, is rallying around him as well.

In fact, you may know about his American wife and kids, but did you know that Trebek recently, some three years ago, reunited with his extended family?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alex Trebek Contacted His Mother’s Side of the Family to Get to Know Them

Did you know that Alex Trebek’s mother has a street named after her in Canada? His father is a Trebek, hailing from Ukraine originally, but his mother is actually a Lagacé, and you might find yourself on Lagacé Street if you visit a place in Ontario called Sudbury, where Trebek grew up: because his mom, Lucille Lagacé, has a street named after her family there.

“I got whacked by the nuns [in Sudbury] for throwing snowballs and bothering the girls,” Trebek told the huge television network, CBC, in Canada, about his youth. Trebek also said he went to Sudbury High, now called Sudbury Secondary School. Then, Trebek attended the University of Ottawa, where he studied philosophy.

Trebek never forgot his Canadian roots. Thus, one day, when the Jeopardy! television host visited Sudbury in 2015 to do a cameo on the show, The Amazing Race, he contacted his mom’s family and they thought to do a mini family reunion. He had never met these cousins, so the reunion marked a unique and special occasion in Trebek’s life.

2. Alex Trebek’s Extended Family & Cousins on His Mother’s Side, Live in a Canadian Community With a Very Rich & Unique History

Trebek, who will be 79 on July 22 of this year, as well as his cousins on his mother’s side, have quite a unique hometown in Sudbury. Immediately north of Sudbury is the Flour Mill or Moulin-a-Fleur, and it was in this area that the French settled centuries ago. This area, called “French Town” reportedly has origins that date back to 1894, when the French built homes on land owned by the Jesuits. This area, to this day, is considered the heart of Sudbury’s Franco-Ontarian community.

It’s no wonder then that Trebek, with his French-Canadian roots, is quite immersed in and fond of the French language. In fact, Trebek even got jobs because of his bilingual capabilities. Jeopardy! watchers will know how frequently Trebek mentions his Canadian birth and heritage, but the credit of speaking French goes to his mother, Lagacé, he’d say.

“Because I was the only bilingual announcer on staff, I got to host a lot of things the other guys who were senior to me didn’t get asked to do,” Trebek once said to CBC.

“I hosted the big entertainment extravaganza on Parliament Hill for our 100th birthday for the Queen and Prince Phillip.”

When Trebek’s extended family met up with him, they met up in his hometown, per his request. Trebek is said to not be short of enthusiasm for Canada. Trebek complimented the beauty and environmental growth of his hometown when he visited years ago.

“It’s a beautiful place now,” he said, according to reports. “It’s green and they pointed out when I was there … Sudburians are the happiest people in the country.”

“Keep fighting, Alex – Canadians are rooting for you!” Canada’s prime minister tweeted to Trebek, above.

3. Alex Trebek’s Cousins Had Never Met Him But Watched Him in Support–Until Surprisingly Seeing Him in the Flesh

Trebek’s distant cousin, Miche Lynn Montpellier, told CBC that she had watched her cousin, the Jeopardy! host for years. In the flesh, however, she hadn’t met him.

Imagine the excitement, she reportedly expressed, when she heard that Trebek would be visiting Sudbury. Montpellier spoke to the host of a CBC show called Up North, documenting a very special moment for the French-Canadian side of the icon’s family.

4. One of Alex Trebek’s Last Known Extended Family Reunions Was in 2015

The reunion with Montpellier was not so long ago.

“ICYMI: Alex Trebek was in #Sudbury & made time for family members,” you can see the CBC show tweeting just a few years ago in 2015. “Here’s an intv w/ Miche Lynn Montpellier.”

As a fun fact, a major Canadian outlet, NorthernLife.ca, had asked, that year, for anyone who sighted Trebek on his visit, to send in photos or videos.

Montpellier responded:

“I had seen your article in the paper about sending info on Alex Trebek sightings,” Montpellier said to NorthernLife.ca.

“Here is our sighting. During his visit in Sudbury, Alex Trebek asked to have a family reunion (Alex Trebek is my grandfather’s first cousin). The Lagacé clan reunited on Wednesday, May 13 and the guest of honor arrived. This is a picture of all the kids with Alex. They were all happy to shake the hand of a real celebrity and know that he was a relative.”

5. Alex Trebek Once Said That He Wasn’t as Much of a Celebrity as He Is Everyone’s “Extended Family” Member

In addition to reportedly telling PEOPLE magazine that, oftentimes, he’s hit on by women in their 70s and 80s, Trebek made a fitting point to remember for this year, and this post:

“I’ve always referred to myself as a second- or third-tier celebrity,” Trebek said, according to reports. “I’m not George Clooney. I’m considered more of an extended family member because you get used to seeing me in your home every night. So when people pass me on the street, it’s more like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and not like, ‘Oh my God, can I get your autograph?’ I also have a lot of women in their 70s and 80s who tell me, ‘You’re hot.’”

A humorous and endearing remark from a man whom many have admired for decades.