WATCH: Father & Son Shoot Hibernating Bear Cubs in Alaska

Newly released video shows a father and son illegally shoot a hibernating black bear and her cubs on Alaska’s Esther Island.

Andrew Renner and Owen Renner are seen in the video published by the US Humane Society after it was recorded by a hidden camera that was part of a research study. The video shows the men approaching the sleeping bears. The cubs are heard shrieking before Andrew Renner fires at them in the den at point-blank range.

“They’ll never be able to link it to us,” Owen Renner says in the video after high-fiving his dad.

“You and me don’t f**k around, we pretty much, we go where we want to kill s**t,” he added.

Owen Renner is later seen shirtless posing with the dead bear as he holds up her claws for the camera.

Andrew Renner, 41, and Owen Renner, 18, pleaded guilty to illegal bear poaching earlier this year.

You can see the video below [WARNING: GRAPHIC]:

Video Captured The Moment Andrew & Owen Renner Returned Days Later

The secret camera recorded the Renners returning to the den two days later to collect the bodies of the cubs and the shell casings from their weapons.

The two were later charged with illegal bear poaching and illegally transporting the bodies of the slain bear and cubs.

Andrew Renner was also charged with falsifying documents that claimed he had shot the bear when it was actually his son. He also failed to say how many bears they had illegally killed.

Andrew & Owen Renner Were Sentenced Earlier This Year

In January, Andrew Renner was sentenced to five months in jail with two months suspended after pleading guilty to poaching charges.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $20,000 and forfeit the 22-foot boat and trailer, 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, two rifles, two handguns, two sets of backcountry skis, and two iPhones that were all used in the crime.

Andrew Renner’s hunting license was revoked for 10 years.

Owen Renner was sentenced to suspended jail time and community service. His hunting license was suspended for two years.

Both Renners were ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution.

The Alaska Attorney General’s office said in a statement the video depicts the “most egregious bear cub poaching case this office has ever seen.”

“What we saw is that there were two bear cubs that were completely defenseless and were shot at point-blank range,” said Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson, according to The Anchorage Daily News.

