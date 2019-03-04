Armando Hernandez, 6, Identified as Victim Killed in Lee County Tornado

“Please look for my baby he’s 6 years old his name is Armando Hernandez he goes by AJ last seen on lee road 38. Anyone in the area please help me find him please!!!!!”

The heart-wrenching plea for her missing son was posted Sunday evening. Thousands shared Kayla Melton’s Facebook post asking for help. Hundreds and hundreds of people offered prayers for his safe return. But just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, family members confirmed little AJ was dead.

“We love you AJ. This is a hardest thing I have ever had to post…….. little AJ didn’t make it. He was found but he didn’t survive. I can’t even type the word. He was a little Angel from God and God wanted him back. He was a precious little man that was loved by everyone. I will miss your little smile and your sweet voice and face. He was always eager to give hugs and loved his family. My heart is breaking and I am hurting for his mommy and mom and daddy and brother and his special bond with his grandma. Please continue to pray for us and keep us safe as we travel to Alabama to be with them. They are headed to the children’s hospital with his brother. They also lost their home in the tornado with all belongings. It will be a ruff road but we will still keep our faith and trust in God. God please keep little AJ till we can see him again. Fly high AJ. You have your wings!❤️🦋”

“We just got the text that our sweet angel Aj is with our God now. I am the great aunt and Kayla just confirmed.”

An outpouring of grief, sympathy, and prayers followed from hundreds of people, most who likely did not know the boy, filled Kayla’s Facebook post.

Little Armando, Just 6, is Remembered as an ‘Angle’ & the ‘Sweetest’ Boy

“This baby was the sweetest. My heart is broken. Praying for this family.”

“Kayla, my family will be praying for yours. Wish this nightmare wasn’t true. Oh his sweet smile just resonates so deep with us as we have two young boys. Please know that God loves you and NOTHING can ever separate you from His love. Lean on Him with total dependence. We will be praying an outpouring of His love, peace and joy on you and your family to carry you through the coming days, months and years. Godspeed precious AJ 💔🙏💛”

A ferocious and deadly tornado with winds topping 165 MPH, struck Lee County, Alabama Sunday ripping through communities and neighborhoods and claiming at least 23 lives, including little Armando’s. The boy became separated from his mother.

The Tornado Claimed the Lives of 23 People, Including AJ & an 8-Year-Old-Girl

Reports indicate the Lee County coroner confirmed that in addition to Armando, an 8-year-old girl was also killed.

The tornado barreled down the main roadway in Beauregard, about an hour east of Montgomery and left a swath of devastation, destruction and death more than half a mile wide.

Continuing Rescue & Recovery Efforts Were Still Underway Monday

The death toll stands at 23 but state emergency management officials and law enforcement caution that there are still people unaccounted for. An official list of victim’s names has not been released by authorities.