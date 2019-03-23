Barbra Streisand’s Shocking Remarks on Michael Jackson’s Accusers: Twitter Reactions

On a day when Robert Mueller‘s long awaited report was finally turned into Attorney General Attorney William Barr, and Round 1 of March Madness continued, seeing Barbra Streisand’s name trending on Twitter was a surprise. What was even more shocking, reading the comments she made about Michael Jackson’s accusers seen in HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, to the U.K Times.

Congratulations to Barbra Streisand on becoming Twitter's new main character!https://t.co/Ru90UzidJa — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 23, 2019

– Mueller Report drops. Barbra Streisand comes in like the Koolaid man and says I have something insane to say to you all about Michael Jackson and his victims. Did not see that one coming. — RiotGrl🥀 (@ErinLea7) March 23, 2019

While the EGOT winning performer said that she “absolutely” believes their stories, as they were each “too painful” not to, Streisand added, “you can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I cancel Barbra Streisand. https://t.co/h5mmHhKZN4 — Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) March 23, 2019

When the 76-year-old actress, who was in London doing press for an upcoming July performance in Hyde Park, was asked if she was mad at Michael Jackson she said, “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?”

Barbra Streisand, examining card on the lavish flowers that just arrived: “Who’s Lori Loughlin?” https://t.co/IXjmhhX2ii — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) March 23, 2019

Streisand had met the “Bad” singer a few times, and she described him as being “very sweet, very childlike” and that “his sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

Here’s what Barbara Streisand said about Michael Jackson molesting KIDS: “His sexual needs were his sexual needs" “You can say molested but those children were thrilled to be there" "It didn’t kill them" She also blames pedophilia on DNA. Sickening. https://t.co/QvQUz5mZGa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 23, 2019

Oh this is a very very very bad take Barbara. https://t.co/GENvZclsf7 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 23, 2019

There’s so much to unpack in this controversial interview dealing with an already controversial subject, and the reactions on Twitter came in quick and fierce. Merely seeing Streisand pop up in the news feed on the same days as the long-awaited Mueller report was finally being delivered had people saying “she Kramered in,” a reference to the 90s sitcom Seinfeld, and the insane way Kramer would storm into Jerry’s apartment in each episode.

MUELLER: “I have completed my years-long report, the thing millions of you have been awaiting.” AMERICANS: “We have spent years thinking about this day and nothing could possibly shift our focus from” *barbra streisand kramers in* STREISAND: “MICHAEL JACKSON DID NOTHING WRONG” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 23, 2019

Streisand’s large dedicated fan base is reeling with anger. Sure, she cloned her dog twice, but these statements were appalling on another level.

Chaos at Gay HQ As Barbra Streisand's Status Downgraded from Yas Queen to Bye Felicia — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 23, 2019

I want to fight Barbra Streisand — Gail Walden (@GailWalden6) March 21, 2019

The Funny Girl actress, who’s married to actor James Brolin, is the latest celebrity to be called for cancellation. Streisand, who has one son, Jason Gould, with her first husband Elliott Gould, is on the extremely short list of stars who’ve personally experienced the kind of mass fame that Jackson had in his heyday. She has won two Academy Awards, 10 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Grammy Legend Award, five Emmys, a Special Tony Award, an American Film Institute award, a Kennedy Center Honors prize, four Peabody Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and nine Golden Globes.

Live look at Barbra Streisand taking a quick peek at her mentions: pic.twitter.com/EOpubMTSBb — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) March 23, 2019

But now, one of the best-selling artists in history is being called for cancellation. No one is ever “thrilled” to be “molested.” The two accusers have shown extreme resiliency in adulthood, but that doesn’t mean they’re fine.

These comments are so bizarre, it’s almost as if she was reading a ransom night at gun point. Un-freaking-believable. https://t.co/9TAFMhvKeq — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) March 23, 2019

These type of remarks feel so out of character for Streisand, who’s thought to be nothing short of an American hero in her field, people are wondering if there’s something legitimately wrong with her, or if she’s possibly being held hostage.

If there’s one person who could upstage Mueller, it’s Barbra Streisand, but I didn’t think it would be by defending a pedophile. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) March 23, 2019

Here's what the prices of old Barbra Streisand memorabilia on eBay are doing tonight pic.twitter.com/ZkEvKdpZ8s — JRehling (@JRehling) March 23, 2019

