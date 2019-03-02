Bernie Sanders’ Brooklyn Rally Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Bernie Sanders’ first official rally is happening today. This is probably going to be a huge event, considering the response he got in donations in just the first 24 hours after he announced that he was running for President. He broke records by getting $6 million donations in 24 hours, and it looks like the momentum isn’t slowing down. If you want to watch Sanders’ rally, just watch the video embedded at the top of this page.

Here are more details about the rally and his next rally in Chicago on Sunday. Scroll to the end of this story to see his rallies in Brooklyn from 2016.

Today’s Rally

The rally begins on Saturday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m Eastern. The doors will open at 10 a.m., but if you’re wanting to attend in person then you’ll need to get there early. Sanders’ rallies tend to attract huge numbers and lines will likely be forming starting several hours before the doors open (at least.)

Sanders is expected to deliver a deeply personal speech on Saturday, CNN reported. He’ll be talking about his own family’s struggles, including talking about his father immigrating from Poland. Many members of Sanders’ family were killed by Nazis. One part of his speech will read: “I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English.”

You can see the Facebook page invitation for the rally here.

Tomorrow’s Rally

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3.This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

His Past Brooklyn Rallies

While you’re waiting for Sanders’ Brooklyn rally to begin, why not take some time to watch clips of his previous rallies in Brooklyn? Here’s a report from April 2016, when more than 20,000 (some reports said more than 28,000) gathered for his rally in Prospect Park.

Note that although you can RSVP for these events, it does not guarantee that you’ll get a seat at either rally. You’ll still want to show up early to make sure you can attend.

Here’s a video of Jumaane Williams endorsing Sanders in 2016 in Brooklyn.

Here’s an April 8 rally in Brooklyn at Avenue P & East 26th St.

And here’s an August 2016 rally in Brooklyn in the snow.

Here’s his full speech at his Coney Island Rally in Brooklyn, New York.