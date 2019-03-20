Bernie Sanders’ Rally Schedule: Times, Locations & Maps for California Events

Bernie Sanders isn’t slowing down. Here’s a look at his latest scheduled rallies and events for California. Sanders typically releases information about rallies and events about a week in advance.

San Diego, California — Friday, March 22, 2019

Bernie Sanders’ next big event is Friday, March 22 in San Diego, California. You can RSVP here. The Facebook event page is here.

The event will be held at Waterfront Park on 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego. Doors open at 4 p.m. Pacific and the event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a map:

According to SDParks.org, Waterfront Park’s biggest reservable area is the Civic Green, which holds a max capacity, standing, of 3,825. However, the brochure also lists five additional civic green spaces with capacities ranging from 2,775 to 1,125. In 2014, the San Diego Tribune noted that the attendance capacity for standing-room events in the park can range from 1,100 to 3,800 depending on the configuration.

Los Angeles, California — Saturday, March 23, 2019

On Saturday, March 23, Bernie Sanders will be heading to Los Angeles, California. You can RSVP here. The Facebook event page is here.

The event will be held at Grand Park across from Los Angeles City Hall on 200 N. Broadway Ave. in LA. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pacific and the event will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. Here’s a map:

Grand Park, operated by the Los Angeles Music Center, is a 12-acre park in the civic center of Los Angeles, California. This is one of Sanders’ biggest venues yet. On December 31, 2013, a New Year’s Eve event at Grand Park was attended by 25,000 people. The sixth annual NYELA at Grand Park drew more than 50,000 people.

You can see a list of prohibited items here. Pedestrian entrances, according to Grand Park’s website, are at 200 North Grand Ave., 221 North Hill St, 221 North Broadway, and 227 North Spring Street. Visitors are encouraged to ride the Metro Red or Purple lines to the Civic Center/Grand Park station. Parking is also available in Lot 10 for $3.50 every 15 minutes or $20 maximum a day and $10 on weekends.

An LA Times article noted that capacity at Grand Park is 50,000. It’s a good idea to get there early. In 2015, Sanders attracted a huge crowd for one of his LA events:

San Francisco, California — Sunday, March 24, 2019

Then on Sunday, March 24, Bernie Sanders will be leading a rally in San Francisco, California. You can RSVP here. The Facebook page is here.

The event will be held at Great Meadow Park at Fort Mason on Bay St. in San Francisco. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Pacific and the event will start at 12:30 p.m. Here’s a map:

As with all Sanders events, space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.