Bernie Sanders’ Council Bluffs, Iowa Rally: See Crowd Size Photos & Best Moments Here

Bernie Sanders has hit the ground running with rally after rally after announcing that he is running for President of the United States. His first rally, in Brooklyn, was attended by 13,000 to 15,000 people. His second rally, in Chicago, was attended by about 12,500 people. How many came to his rally tonight in Council Bluffs, Iowa? The venue was packed, but an official estimate isn’t yet available. The photo at the top of this story was shared by LegacyZeroYT on Twitter, who is a content creator and volunteered at the event tonight, sharing moment-by-moment updates about the rally. Read on to learn more about how many people were at the rally and see photos from tonight.

The Council Bluffs event was held at the Mid-America Center on 1 Arena Way. The Mid-America Center has an official maximum capacity of 9,000 people for concerts. However, tonight’s event was not in the actual arena but in the Exhibit Hall at the Mid-America Center. According to Eventective.com, the maximum capacity for the exhibition hall at the Mid-America Center is 2,666. It’s not clear if this would be an accurate estimate for tonight’s rally. We’ll update this story when the campaign shares more details.

But no matter how you look at it, the event was packed and Sanders’ supporters were excited to be there. An hour before the event was starting, the room was already filling up.

And it was filling up more just a few minutes before the event was going to begin.

A scan of the crowd moments before the event started showed a full arena.

The crowd moments before Bernie. Unclear how many are here. #bernieiniowa pic.twitter.com/toPeWG8FkJ — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) March 8, 2019

At one point, Sanders said, “Thank you Iowa” and someone yelled back, “Thank you for running!”

Sen. ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ hits the stage in Iowa for the first time during in his 2020 campaign.

He says “Thank you Iowa!”

Person in the crowd yells back- “thank you for running!”. pic.twitter.com/aTA9bJc3f1 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 8, 2019

Here’s another great angle.

Here tonight at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where this crowd is awaiting Senator Bernie Sanders. @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/ukXnOCHDC2 — Mitti Hicks (@MittiMegan) March 8, 2019

As happens in every rally, Sanders reminded the crowd that everyone was needed for this to be a success, not just him. And the crowd shouted, “Not me, you!” and “Not me, Us!”

After crowd in Council Bluffs starts chanting his name, Bernie once again says “not me, you!” He then explains why he does this: “No one person can take them on alone, the only way we transform America is when millions of people together stand up and fight back.” pic.twitter.com/9B0yw5MgWg — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2019

Here are some more highlights from tonight.

And his supporters loved this idea:

"We are gonna move to public funding of elections… so anyone can run for office and NOT BE DEPENDENT ON THE RICH" #OverturnCitizensUnited #BernieInIowa 🔥🤩🔥🤩 — Berning2020 (@BerningIn2020) March 8, 2019

And the crowd cheered about news that superdelegates’ power was decreased this time around.

#BernieInIowa

Big applause as Bernie talks about winning 50% of vote in Iowa, and lessening superdelegates power pic.twitter.com/jviBqO5niI — OurRev Nebraska 🕊️🌹 (@OurRevolutionNE) March 8, 2019

And supporters shared photos before the event began.

We're at the Mid-America Center for this evening's Bernie Sanders rally. The first stop in Sanders' 2020 campaign. Stay tuned for live updates. #BernieInIowa #BernieSanders

Photos by Jessica Wade/the Gatewayhttps://t.co/EAF5yGRu1S pic.twitter.com/Nv5GpCoWoM — The Gateway (@unothegateway) March 8, 2019

Legacy Zero, a YouTube content creator and volunteer for the event, shared a number of moments from the night.

He shared the crowds waiting to get in:

Cant come in yet pic.twitter.com/ZIWUkz4lbH — LZ (@LegacyZeroYT) March 7, 2019

On Friday, March 8, Sanders will hold a rally with the University of Iowa Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be at the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St. RSVP here.

On Saturday, March 9, Sanders will lead a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 3000 E. Grand Ave. You can RSVP here, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

#BernieInIowa rallies kick off today in #CouncilBluffs this afternoon.

Doors open at 5:30, Bernie is on around 6:30.

Please RSVP using the following links:

✪ Today/Thurs: https://t.co/JCJMLZxOi0

✪ Friday: https://t.co/f26ZlTpCYj

✪ Saturday: https://t.co/5JammpX7sq pic.twitter.com/8DTpE3noYi — Ventura County Activists for Bernie Sanders 2020 (@unstackthedeck) March 7, 2019

Sanders is planning a number of events in the future, continuing after his trip to Iowa. He’ll be in Concord, New Hampshire on March 10 at 12 p.m. Eastern, and then Keene, New Hampshire on Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

You can stay updated on Bernie Sanders news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Bernie Sanders and Tulsi category.

This is a developing story.