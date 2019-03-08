Bernie Sanders’ Council Bluffs, Iowa Rally: See Crowd Size Photos & Best Moments Here

Bernie Sanders has hit the ground running with rally after rally after announcing that he is running for President of the United States. His first rally, in Brooklyn, was attended by 13,000 to 15,000 people. His second rally, in Chicago, was attended by about 12,500 people. How many came to his rally tonight in Council Bluffs, Iowa? The venue was packed, but an official estimate isn’t yet available. The photo at the top of this story was shared by LegacyZeroYT on Twitter, who is a content creator and volunteered at the event tonight, sharing moment-by-moment updates about the rally. Read on to learn more about how many people were at the rally and see photos from tonight.
The Council Bluffs event was held at the Mid-America Center on 1 Arena Way. The Mid-America Center has an official maximum capacity of 9,000 people for concerts. However, tonight’s event was not in the actual arena but in the Exhibit Hall at the Mid-America Center. According to Eventective.com, the maximum capacity for the exhibition hall at the Mid-America Center is 2,666. It’s not clear if this would be an accurate estimate for tonight’s rally. We’ll update this story when the campaign shares more details.
But no matter how you look at it, the event was packed and Sanders’ supporters were excited to be there. An hour before the event was starting, the room was already filling up.
And it was filling up more just a few minutes before the event was going to begin.
A scan of the crowd moments before the event started showed a full arena.
At one point, Sanders said, “Thank you Iowa” and someone yelled back, “Thank you for running!”
Here’s another great angle.
As happens in every rally, Sanders reminded the crowd that everyone was needed for this to be a success, not just him. And the crowd shouted, “Not me, you!” and “Not me, Us!”
Here are some more highlights from tonight.
And his supporters loved this idea:
And the crowd cheered about news that superdelegates’ power was decreased this time around.
And supporters shared photos before the event began.
Legacy Zero, a YouTube content creator and volunteer for the event, shared a number of moments from the night.
He shared the crowds waiting to get in:
On Friday, March 8, Sanders will hold a rally with the University of Iowa Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be at the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St. RSVP here.
On Saturday, March 9, Sanders will lead a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 3000 E. Grand Ave. You can RSVP here, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Sanders is planning a number of events in the future, continuing after his trip to Iowa. He’ll be in Concord, New Hampshire on March 10 at 12 p.m. Eastern, and then Keene, New Hampshire on Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.
