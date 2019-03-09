Bernie Sanders Hugs Supporters, Poses for Selfies After Packed Des Moines, Iowa Rally [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders hosted his third rally this morning in Des Moines, Iowa. The rally started at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. According to Cvent, the Knapp Learning Center has a maximum capacity of 1,800, and with all of Sanders’ rallies, the venue was packed. The official turnout, according to Sanders’ campaign, was 1,356. The main themes for the rally were climate change, wealth inequality, health care, and helping rural communities, along with addressing the issues of racial justice. And in true Sanders style, he stopped and hugged supporters, posing for selfies after the event ended.

Turnout for @BernieSanders in Des Moines is 1,356 per the campaign #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/8GBVrawV0i — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) March 9, 2019

The 1,356 crowd number was confirmed by a Business Insider reporter attending the event too.

A Sanders aide here in Des Moines says there are about 1356 people here on this rainy, early Iowa morning. pic.twitter.com/qtjAMOkvmL — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 9, 2019

On Reddit, one person wrote, “At the rally now. It’s packed! I can’t believe someone is drawing crowds like this in Des Moines.”

Another packed room for @BernieSanders for his 3rd rally on this Iowa trip. He held a very large event in this same room I believe a few weeks out from the #IACaucus. Crowd today is just as big if not bigger if I recall correctly pic.twitter.com/cgkTgywDIV — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) March 9, 2019

Two people in MAGA hats were spotted in the crowd.

“Donald Trump embarrasses is every single day,” @BernieSanders says in Des Moines. Meanwhile, I’ve spotted two MAGA hats in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/Fi3RpgF7pZ — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 9, 2019

After the rally was over, Sanders went into the crowd and greeted people, hugging them and taking selfies, shared John Haltiwanger from Business Insider. He included photos of Sanders’ posing with supporter below.

.@BernieSanders wrapped up his rally in Des Moines and went down to greet crowd. Hugged folks. Took selfies. Saw him go outside and continue talking to folks too. pic.twitter.com/UiKBTWVI6b — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 9, 2019

Jeff Timmins, who was at the rally, shared some photos with Heavy of Bernie Sanders interacting with the crowd.

Bernie Sanders even signed his volunteer lanyard.

It was a cold day, but the turnout was great and it was hard to fit in more people.

Overall a good crowd for such an Iowa march cold day. #BernieInIowa @cenkuygur pic.twitter.com/r1nBXNPywT — Ranot2017 (@dmthomas1982) March 9, 2019

As one Sanders supporter wrote, he had a “Bern-eye view.”

Another view shared by an attendee:

Clay Masters from Iowa Public Radio said that Sanders spoke for an hour and five minutes during today’s rally. It seems he’s only gaining momentum.

.@SenSanders just wrapped up his third and final rally during his first swing through Iowa as a declared 2020 presidential candidate. He spoke for an hour and 5 mins in Des Moines. Campaign says there were 1,356 people. Here are a few pics I took at the event. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/CV6ZGSAK5R — Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) March 9, 2019

Iowa is an important stop on the campaign trail. The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for February 3, 2020 and are currently the first votes in the Presidential primary/caucus schedule. That makes Iowa an important state that can set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

If you missed the rally, you can watch it again in the video below.

Here are three photos showing the photos at Sanders’ Iowa events.

Today we're #BernieInIowa, but #Bernie2020 is coming to every state, to every district in this great country. pic.twitter.com/6URqSJDyDB — Steven Zoni (@StevenZoni) March 9, 2019

You can stay updated on Bernie Sanders news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Bernie Sanders and Tulsi category.