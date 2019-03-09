Bernie Sanders Hugs Supporters, Poses for Selfies After Packed Des Moines, Iowa Rally [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders hosted his third rally this morning in Des Moines, Iowa. The rally started at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. According to Cvent, the Knapp Learning Center has a maximum capacity of 1,800, and with all of Sanders’ rallies, the venue was packed. The official turnout, according to Sanders’ campaign, was 1,356. The main themes for the rally were climate change, wealth inequality, health care, and helping rural communities, along with addressing the issues of racial justice. And in true Sanders style, he stopped and hugged supporters, posing for selfies after the event ended.
The 1,356 crowd number was confirmed by a Business Insider reporter attending the event too.
On Reddit, one person wrote, “At the rally now. It’s packed! I can’t believe someone is drawing crowds like this in Des Moines.”
Two people in MAGA hats were spotted in the crowd.
After the rally was over, Sanders went into the crowd and greeted people, hugging them and taking selfies, shared John Haltiwanger from Business Insider. He included photos of Sanders’ posing with supporter below.
Jeff Timmins, who was at the rally, shared some photos with Heavy of Bernie Sanders interacting with the crowd.
Bernie Sanders even signed his volunteer lanyard.
It was a cold day, but the turnout was great and it was hard to fit in more people.
As one Sanders supporter wrote, he had a “Bern-eye view.”
Another view shared by an attendee:
Clay Masters from Iowa Public Radio said that Sanders spoke for an hour and five minutes during today’s rally. It seems he’s only gaining momentum.
Iowa is an important stop on the campaign trail. The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for February 3, 2020 and are currently the first votes in the Presidential primary/caucus schedule. That makes Iowa an important state that can set the tone for the rest of the campaign.
If you missed the rally, you can watch it again in the video below.
Here are three photos showing the photos at Sanders’ Iowa events.
