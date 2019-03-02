Bernie Sanders’ Rally Schedule: More Rallies Planned for Chicago, Iowa This Week

Bernie Sanders just kicked off his first rally in Brooklyn with a crowd estimated to be at least 15,000, despite cold, snowy, and icy weather. He’s already putting together a schedule for his next rallies. Read on to see his updated schedule.

Sunday’s Rally in Chicago

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

A ride-share thread for the event has started here. And this article details how to get to the Navy Pier, where the rally will take place. Details about ADA accommodations will be available soon, the Illinois Progressive Network said.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that rallies this early on are unusual because candidates typically need to do private fundraising before they can host a big public event. But because Sanders already has the grassroots support in place and more than $6 million donated, he can skip right to the big events.

Council Bluffs, Iowa on March 7

On Thursday, March 7, Sanders will head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will lead a rally at Mid-America Center’s Exhibition Hall, 1 Arena Way. You can RSVP here. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Mid-America Center has a maximum capacity of 9,000 for concerts.

Iowa City on March 8

On Thursday, March 8, Sanders will hold a rally with the University of Iowa Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be at the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St. RSVP here.

Des Moines on March 9

On Saturday, March 9, Sanders will lead a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 3000 E. Grand Ave. You can RSVP here, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

