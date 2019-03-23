Beto O’Rourke Standing on Tables Is the Best New Political Meme Yet

Beto O’Rourke likes to stand on tables so much that it’s becoming a meme on social media. Supporters say that O’Rourke’s casual approach is endearing, and media sources have started analyzing exactly why he does it. Meanwhile, a Twitter account called BetoOnTables has emerged, and photos, jokes, and memes about Beto on Tables are gaining more and more traction online.

Vox even shared a story “explaining” why Beto is on tables a lot. The story said that because some of his campaign stops are in smaller, more intimate settings, he stands on tables and countertops to be elevated, letting people see and hear him more easily. Vox also shares that it’s just a byproduct of being so youthful.

It's silly to me that Beto spends like half his waking hours hopping on the countertops of coffee shops across Iowa, but—and I assume this is part of the point—I am enjoying the mental image of Trump wheezily humping himself up onto a table at a Ruth's Chris in Ottumwa. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 18, 2019

His countertop and table preference has even generated some controversy. In a story by Daily Beast, one coffee shop owner said, “His feet are right by the cups,” while looking at photos. Another coffee shop owner said that if O’Rourke visited his shop, he would not be allowed on the tables or counters. The Daily Caller even had a bit of a hit piece, saying that employees had to “clean up after counter-hopping Beto O’Rourke.” (And the fact that there’s a hit piece on the topic pretty much says all you need to know about the 2020 presidential campaign.) The owner of Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery wasn’t upset about it though — he said Beto had to stand on the counter because it was very crowded.

Beto from the countertop at the Beancounter in Burlington, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/oyxKDPvU0B — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 14, 2019

An anonymous employee said “of course” to Daily Caller’s question about cleaning counters, and an employee from Wisconsin said they took extra steps after his visit. “We used bleach because his feet were on it.” This employee wanted to stay anonymous. But multiple people did tell The Daily Caller that he always asks for permission first, so that’s nice. There’s really no scandal here.

At least I know where Beto stands on tables. pic.twitter.com/pBv8YGgJKP — Ryan Gebhart (@RyanGebhart) March 18, 2019

Some people do have legitimate concerns about O’Rourke’s feet on counters. But the counters are cleaned thoroughly after he leaves.

beto campaign: "everyone's talking about it so it worked." no, this is stupid. it's dumb, please stop doing this. your feet are on the counter. gross. also, you are already very tall. pic.twitter.com/GdiyBs1gRT — Louie (@Mantia) March 19, 2019

Still, the jokes and memes are far more plentiful online than the complaints.

Damn Beto be going in to any restaurant and just be standing on the tables pic.twitter.com/x5NgB9ZEd7 — Kenneth (@Kensoshort) March 19, 2019

whenever beto stands on tables i think of pic.twitter.com/TYOqwpaNzV — claire tran (@clairevtran) March 15, 2019

Can't wait for Beto to come to my town and stand on a counter. pic.twitter.com/TktC4f3K68 — Patrick (@Patrick_of_Bama) March 19, 2019

Tables, chairs, counters…Beto can't stop standing on things! Here he is campaigning in New York… #BetoStandsOn pic.twitter.com/tpznhG2kKn — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 19, 2019

We can’t wait to see the debates.

The 2020 General Election debates are going to be amazing. Where they go low, we go high (on any elevated surface). #BetoForAmerica #Beto2020 pic.twitter.com/cNHrDIR6a2 — Triangle for Beto 🔺 🇺🇸 (@TriangleForBeto) March 21, 2019

An organizer said at one of his events that they were setting up a table in the middle of the crowd because he likes to stand on things.

Q: where are you putting him?

A (from local organizer): ‘We have a table in the middle because, you know, he likes to stand on things.’ @BetoORourke #2020 pic.twitter.com/bCDXz21BTN — David Siders (@davidsiders) March 20, 2019

People’s pets are in on the joke now too:

Beto’s preference has generated more laughs than complaints. There are even Beto on Counters and a Beto on Tables Twitter accounts now.

It's not that I thought content would be hard… But it should be harder. #BetoonTables pic.twitter.com/mtSNkx0dzR — BetoOnTables (@BetoonTables) March 20, 2019

Now this idea would be brilliant:

Can we stipulate that all the debates be held on countertops or tables? #Beto2020 — 🌊PixieStyx🌊BETO🌊 (@_PixieStyx_) March 23, 2019

If there aren’t any counters or tables around, he’ll pick a chair.

There isn’t a counter to stand on at Amelie’s Bakery, so #Beto is on a chair #sc2020 pic.twitter.com/kLYjlFvkNp — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) March 22, 2019

Although one time he missed the counter and people were sad:

The talk about Beto standing on tables has gotten interesting, as one person pointed out that Bobby Kennedy did this too.

We are sure to see a lot more photos of Beto standing on tables in the future.

You can stay updated on Beto O’Rourke news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Beto category.