Beto O’Rourke’s Austin Rally: Time, Location, Street Closures & Speakers

Beto O’Rourke’s third and final rally of his big kickoff day will be later today, Saturday, March 30, in Austin, Texas. The event is taking place near the Capitol Building. Read on for more details.

RALLY TIME: The Austin, Texas rally will take place at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern). The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here for free tickets. The event is expected to end around 11 p.m. Central.

RALLY LOCATION: The rally will be at W 9th and Congress. More specifically, the rally’s website says that it will be in front of the Capitol building. (Note: The location is a little confusing because technically 9th and Congress isn’t in front of the Capitol building. Press were told 10th and Congress Ave., but Beto’s text team told some individual supporters that it was still 9th and Congress. The safest bet is to check out the 9th and Congress area first, and if no one’s there then just head on over to the Capitol building. As an interesting note, the El Paso rally earlier was indeed held at an intersection in downtown El Paso:

Street closures for Beto’s rally include:

Congress Ave. from 11th to 9th Street from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday

10th Street from Colorado to Brazos from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Congress Ave. from 9th to 8th St. from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

9th St. from Colorado to Brazos from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

11th St. from Colorado to Brazos from 7 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

There’s a lot of parking in the downtown area, but it will likely be pretty packed and might be tough to find parking near the event on a Saturday night. A better idea is to take public transportation or a rideshare like Uber or Lyft to the event.

RALLY SPEAKERS: Mayor Stephen Adler and Texas Representative Gina Hinojosa are both going to be speaking at the rally today. Select students from UT in Austin will also be speaking.

You can stay updated on Beto O’Rourke news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Beto category.