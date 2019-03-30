Beto O’Rourke’s El Paso Rally: Time, Location, & Guests

Beto O’Rourke is kicking off his presidential campaign with his first official rallies today. And just because he’s energetic like that, he’s not just holding one rally today but three. The first of the three rallies is taking place in El Paso, Texas. Here are all the details you’ll need to know about the rally.

RALLY TIME: His El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MDT. (According to the Facebook page, doors are opening at 10 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m., but the FAQ page says the event begins at 10 a.m., so it would be best to get there early.) The Facebook page for the event is here. You can RSVP here.

RALLY LOCATION: Some have expressed confusion about exactly where the event is. Here is what Beto’s campaign has shared: The event will be held at the corner of El Paso Street and Overland Ave. but participants are asked to enter on Paisano and El Paso Street. More details are available on an FAQ here. This will be a standing-room only event without a seated area.

SPEAKERS: Beto’s wife, Amy O’Rourke, will be speaking at the El Paso rally, along with a DACA recipient. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will also be speaking.

RALLY PARKING: You can park at the Mills Parking Garage on 401 N. Oregon St., or Convention Center Parking at 1 Civic Center Plaza. Other downtown parking areas may also be available. On Facebook, one resident of El Paso suggested the following: “Depending from which direction you’re coming from; downtown area gets congested in terms of parking. You’ll need to arrive super early & either park in one of several parking garages, park in a nearby neighborhood that’s close to the rally site & walk, or take an Uber. Whichever you decide to do, make sure you arrive as early as you can.”

ALLOWED & NOT ALLOWED: Allowed at the event are binoculars, strollers, cameras, water bottles, foldable chairs, outside food and beverages (not alcohol) and umbrellas.

Prohibited at the event are:

Drones or other remote flying device

Tents or Shade Structures of any kind

Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind

Pets (except service-animals)

Unauthorized vendors are not allowed

Bicycles (designated parking will be provided for the event)

Non-foldable Chairs

No Inflatable Furniture

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Hammocks

Signs using foul or derogatory language

Cigarettes and Lighters

E-Cigs and Vape Pens

Air Horns or Noisemakers

LIVE STREAM PARTIES: You can also participate in a live stream watch party during the El Paso rally. The livestream will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific. Sign up here to host a livestream watch party. Here is just a sample of watch parties already scheduled. More than 1,000 watch parties are taking place today.

Columbia, South Carolina at the Venue on Main for March 30 at 12 p.m.

Fresno, California on March 30 at 9:15 a.m.

Atlanta, Georgia on March 30 at Noon

Bedford, Texas at Fishtail Nepalese & Indian Cuisine on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Houston, Texas at Catbirds on 1336 Westheimer Rd. at 11 a.m.

You can see a full list of watch parties here.

If you can’t attend the event or a party, you can watch the live stream at home in the video below:

