Beto O’Rourke Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Beto O’Rourkes ex-girlfriends are Sasha Watson and Katherine Raymond, according to a report by The New York Times. Both of those women dated O’Rourke during his college and post-college years, while he was living in New York City.

Following those relationships, O’Rourke moved back home and eventually met Amy Hoover Sanders, who he would eventually marry and have three children with.

Here’s what you need to know about the presidential hopeful’s dating history and ex-girlfriends:

1. O’Rourke Dated Katherine Raymond in College

A number of publications have cited Katherine Raymond’s relationship with O’Rourke while he was a student at Columbia. In a profile of O’Rourke in The New York Times, Raymond supplied a number of photos to the publication of O’Rourke in his twenties, and also shared a particularly amusing story where O’Rourke pranked her via an online chat room when he posed as someone else.

She said that she typed to the person, “I kind of have a boyfriend,” only to hear O’Rourke shout through the wall of the room, “What do you mean you kind of have a boyfriend?”

2. O’Rourke Dated Sasha Watson When He Was 23 Years Old

The other girlfriend revealed in the Times’ profile of O’Rourke is Sasha Watson, who dated O’Rourke when he was 23 years old. Per the publication, O’Rourke attended Watson’s classes with her, and Watson said, “He was sort of seeking. He was looking for how to be, in kind of a pure way.”

Watson also told the publication that at one point a professor asked O’Rourke what he wanted out of life, and O’Rourke replied that he hoped to be “a simple man.”

Right before O’Rourke left New York City for good, Watson was about to leave to live in France, she told the publication, adding, “I just remember his dad coming. He really saw great things for Beto.”

3. O’Rourke Met His Wife, Amy, in El Paso in 2004

According to Texas Monthly, O’Rourke’s wife, Amy, is nine years younger than him and an heiress to a multi-million dollar fortune. O’Rourke met his wife when he returned to Texas and was planning his first run for city council, per Vanity Fair. O’Rourke took Amy to a bar in El Paso that claims to have invented the margarita on their first date. Of their date, Amy said to Vanity Fair, “He was giving me reasons 1 through 10 of why I needed to stay in El Paso. And I quickly learned that he just is an ultimate El Paso salesman.”

O’Rourke and Sanders were married in 2005, on her parents’ ranch in New Mexico, according to a profile of O’Rourke in The Wall Street Journal.

Sanders’ father, Bill Sanders, is an incredibly wealthy real estate developer, worth approximately $65 million, according to an estimate by Forbes. This a far cry from the claims that Sanders is a “billionaire heiress,” or that her father was a “billionaire,” as The New York Times reported.

4. O’Rourke Has Three Children With Amy: Ulysses, Molly, & Henry

O’Rourke has only been married once, and he has three children with Amy: his two sons Ulysses and Henry, and his daughter, Molly. He has said that he and his wife named their son Ulysses because “I didn’t have the balls to call him Odysseus,” per Vanity Fair.

In October 2018, while he was running for senator of Texas, O’Rourke said in a town hall that he had no intentions of running for president, citing his children as the partial reason. Via CNN, he said, “Our children are 11, they’re 10, and 7 years old. We’ve told them we’re going to take these almost two years out of our life to run this race, and then we’re devoted and committed to being a family again.”

When asked what he would do if he didn’t win, O’Rourke said, “We’re back in El Paso.”

In a profile of O’Rourke in Vanity Fair, all three of his children chipped in on how they’d perceive his presidential run. Henry said, “Dad, if you run for president, I’m going to cry all day,” later clarifying that he would cry “every day.”

In response to that, Molly said, “The White House is going to be all wet.”

Lastly, Ulysses said, “I only want you to run if you’re gonna win.”

5. O’Rourke Cited His Family as One of the Main Factors in His Decision to Run for President or Not

In the months leading up to O’Rourke’s decision to run for president, he repeatedly cited his family as one of the driving factors in his decision. To Vanity Fair, he said that Obama suggested he consider it during a meeting with the former president following his failed Senate run. O’Rourke said, “[Obama] asked about: What will this do to my family? Is this the right thing for the country? Do I see a path to win? Do I see something that I uniquely can provide, for what the country needs right now?”

O’Rourke explained to Vanity Fair, months after he had that conversation with Obama, “I’m not as concerned about our ability to make it as a family as I might have been three months ago.”

The reason for this change of heart, he explain, was partially to do with a conversation he said he had with his wife, telling Vanity Fair that the two of them stayed up until three in the morning, talking out the options of a presidential run. He said to the publication, “I was excited to think it through, and, ‘Well, if we ran, what if we did it like this?’ or ‘We could do this.’ ”