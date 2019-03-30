Beto O’Rourke Rally Live Stream Watch Parties Near Me

Beto O’Rourke is crisscrossing Texas today, hosting three rallies all across the Lone Star state. His first rally is in El Paso, his second is in Houston, and his third is in Austin. All told, he’s beginning the day at 10 a.m. MT (11 a.m. Central) with an El Paso rally, and then his day is expected to end about 12 hours later with the conclusion of the Austin rally. If you can’t go in person, many live stream watch parties are taking place all across the state and there’s still time to go.

You can find a live stream watch party near you by going to the live event map here. All of these events are showing the El Paso rally, but they’re taking place at all different times today.

Here’s a map of all the cities currently hosting rallies today. There’s more than 1,000 of them. This map below is just a screenshot, but you can go to the real map and view details here.

His El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MDT. (According to the Facebook page, doors are opening at 10 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m.) The Facebook page for the event is here.

The Houston, Texas rally will take place at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern) at Texas Southern University on 3100 Cleburne Street in Houston, 77004. Participants are asked to enter at 4401 Ennis Street, then walk down TSU Tiger Walk to the rally.

The Austin, Texas rally will take place at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern) at W 9th and Congress. More specifically, the rally will be in front of the Capitol building. This rally is expected to last until around 11 p.m. Central.

If you go to the live stream watch party page, you can scroll through all the events or zoom into your city to find the events near you. If you want to attend an event, you’ll need to RSVP. They’re happening at all different times today.

The earliest a live stream watch party can be held today is 12 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Central), because the first live stream won’t start until 12:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the hosting page. The timing is set to coincide with Beto’s El Paso rally, which begins at 12 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. MT.) The page notes that parties can also host their event any time after 2 p.m. Eastern using a recording of the live stream.

Some really dedicated people are hosting live stream parties today. There’s a live stream in Garapan, MP on Sunday at 6 p.m., a party in Pago Pago, AS on Saturday at 4 p.m., two stream parties in Hawaii, two in Puerto Rico and one in the Virgin Islands, along with several in Alaska.

If you can’t attend a live stream party, Beto O’Rourke’s Facebook page is expected to have a livestream you can watch. You can also watch a stream of the El Paso event on the Texas Tribune here. Or you can watch in the stream below.

