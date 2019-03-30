Beto O’Rourke Rally Schedule: He’s Visiting Three Texas Cities Today & Iowa Next Week

Beto O’Rourke is kicking off his presidential campaign with his first official rallies today, March 30, 2019. The rallies are taking place in El Paso, Houston, and Austin. But even with such a packed schedule, he’s also already planned meetups and town halls for next week. Here’s a look at his upcoming schedule for this weekend and the coming week

El Paso at 10 a.m. MT (12 p.m. Eastern)

His El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MDT. (According to the Facebook page, doors are opening at 10 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m.) The Facebook page for the event is here.

The event will be held at the corner of El Paso Street and Overland Ave. in El Paso, Texas. Participants are asked to enter on Paisano and El Paso Street. More details are here.

You can also participate in a live stream watch party during the El Paso rally. The livestream will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific. Sign up here to host a livestream watch party. Here is just a sample of watch parties already scheduled. More than 1,000 watch parties are taking place today.

Columbia, South Carolina at the Venue on Main for March 30 at 12 p.m.

Fresno, California on March 30 at 9:15 a.m.

Atlanta, Georgia on March 30 at Noon

Bedford, Texas at Fishtail Nepalese & Indian Cuisine on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Houston, Texas at Catbirds on 1336 Westheimer Rd. at 11 a.m.

You can see a full list of watch parties here.

Houston at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern)

The Houston, Texas rally will take place at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern) at Texas Southern University on 3100 Cleburne Street in Houston, 77004. Participants are asked to enter at 4401 Ennis Street, then walk down TSU Tiger Walk to the rally.

The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP for tickets here.

Austin at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern)

An Austin, Texas rally will take place at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern) at W 9th and Congress. More specifically, the rally will be in front of the Capitol building. This rally is expected to last until around 11 p.m. Central.

The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here for tickets.

Beto’s Heading to Iowa Next Week

After finishing his stint in Texas, O’Rourke will then be heading back to Iowa this coming week, Des Moines Register reported. He’ll spend four days in Iowa next week starting Wednesday. On Wednesday evening he’ll be in Ames and he’ll spend all day April 6 in Des Moines. He will also be making stops in Carroll, Denison, Sioux City, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Grinnell, and Iowa City.

On Reddit, u/cantfademe made this map showing all the places O’Rourke will have visited in that region after he’s finished in Iowa:

Beyond his Iowa events, O’Rourke is expected to be at the NAN Annual Convention on April 3 in New York, the She the Presidential Forum on April 24 in Houston, and the National Forum on Wages and Working People on April 27, 2019.

