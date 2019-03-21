Joe Biden Leads the Field in a New York State Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the overwhelming favorite of likely voters in New York State, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

The survey found that 62 percent of New Yorkers had a “favorable” view of Biden — a number which surged to 82 percent among registered Democrats. Biden had high approval ratings across all age groups in New York state, garnering a 64 percent approval rating with New Yorkers aged between 18 and 34. That score that put him on a level with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has a record of polling very well with young voters. Biden has also been leading the field in nation-wide polls of millenials; a recent survey conducted by Chicago University found that Biden had the support of 21 percent of voters aged 18 to 34. Sanders has the support of 18 percent of millenials, according to that poll. In New York State, Biden’s approval rating was 61 percent with voters in the 35- 49 demographic, and 62 percent with voters in the 50-64 age range.

Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had an overall approval rating of 51 percent among New Yorkers, with a 69 percent favorability rating among Democrats. Sanders polled especially well among young people aged 18 to 34, a group he’s historically been able to inspire; the Vermont senator ranked just as high with that group as former vice president Joe Biden.

Elizabeth Warren, who has lagged behind in recent nation-wide polls, got a 31 percent approval rating in New York (compared to just 8 percent in a recent nation-wide poll.) Beto O’Rourke trailed in the New York poll, garnering just a 21 percent approval rating among likely voters in the state. That number jumped to 32 percent when only Democrats were asked, but the Texas politician still lagged compared to his approval ratings on the nation-wide stage. Kamala Harris, who has been considered a frontrunnner for months, earned just a 27 percent approval rating among likely voters in New York, and a 41 percent approval among Democrats.

64 Percent of New Yorkers Disapprove of President Trump

64 percent of voters in New York State say they would “definitely not” vote for president Donald Trump, according to the new Quinnipiac poll. That number jumped up to 81 percent among non-white voters. It was also high among young voters, with 74 percent of likely voters aged 18 to 34 saying they would deinitely not vote for Trump in 2020. The Qinnipiac poll surveyed 1,216 New York State voters from March 13 – 18.

“It’s no surprise in blue New York that Democrats are eager to send President Donald Trump packing in 2020,” said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll. “But New Yorkers aren’t cutting any slack to their own elected officials looking to replace him. As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand makes her presidential bid official, her net favorability score is her worst ever.”

“For New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll run, his statewide net favorability rating is at an all-time low since taking office in 2014,” Snow added.

Biden Is Leading Among Voters Nation-Wide

The most recent national poll of likely Democratic voters had former vice president Joe Biden, who has not yet officially entered the race, in a dead heat with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The Emerson College poll, released Tuesday, put Biden and Sanders both at 26 percent. Sanders is benefiting from a surge in popularity; the Vermont Senator got a 9-point boost in the polls since announcing his campaign for President.

Meanwhile, California Senator Kamala Harris, who has been widely perceived as a frontrunner in the Democratic primary, trails Biden and Sanders, coming in at 12 percent in the Emerson poll. Beto O’Rourke, who received a bump after announcing his own candidacy, is polling at 11 percent, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in at just 8 percent in the recent poll by Emerson College.

Most Democrats Would Beat Trump in a Head to Head, Polls Show — But Not Beto O’Rourke

If the election were tomorrow, almost any of the Democrats in the race could beat President Trump, according to the most recent polling. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s still not an official candidate, comes out a solid ten points ahead of Trump, an Emerson College poll finds. Biden has the support of 55 percent of American voters in that hypothetical match-up, compared to 45 percent for Trump. However, those numbers change a bit when likely third-party candidate Howard Schultz gets into the mix; if the Starbucks CEO enters the race, Biden’s lead over Trump shrinks to 8 percent.

California Senator Kamala Harris would win a general election against Trump by four points, according to the Emerson College poll, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren would narrowly beat him by just two points. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s tied with Biden among Democrats, would narrowly defeat Trump in a head0to-head by just two points, according to the same poll. And Beto O’Rourke would lose out against President Trump, the poll shows, with O’Rourke at 49 percent of supporters and Trump at 51.