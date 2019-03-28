Bill Geddie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bill Geddie is the former executive producer of “The View” who was accused of ageism by former moderator Meredith Vieira, according to a new book previewed by HuffPost.

According to “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View'” by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh, Vieira accused Geddie of trying to use her age as leverage to get her to sign a new contract in 2006.

Geddie said he had “no recollection” of making the comments.

The book alleged that Geddie was also known for taking a “misogynistic tone” in workplace discussions.

Geddie left “The View” in 2014 and is expected to serve as the executive producer for a new ABC daytime talk show hosted by former “Today Show” co-anchor Tamron Hall.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bill Geddie Was Accused of Ageism by Meredith Vieira

Former moderator Meredith Vieira, who worked on “The View” from its debut in 1997 until 2006, told Setoodeh that Geddie made ageist remarks to her while they were both on the show.

Vieira said that she “dragging her feet” and no re-signing her contract when her deal was up in 2006 when Geddie approached her to discuss why she had not committed to staying on the program, according to HuffPost.

Vieira said Geddie referenced that she was 52 years old and could have difficulty finding another job.

“The implication was it wasn’t easy to get another job. And I’m thinking ‘yes it is!'” Vieira said in the book.

Vieira told Setoodeh that Geddie later apologized to her.

2. Geddie Says He Does Not Remember Making The Comments to Vieira

Geddie told Setoodeh that he did not remember making the comment to Vieira.

“I have no recollection of making any issue with her age. If she said I said it, maybe I thought it was a play. I was trying to get her to stay. I certainly wanted her to stay,” he said.

Three sources inside “The View” told HuffPost that Geddie was known for using a “misogynistic tone” at times during workplace discussions.

3. Geddie Will Be The Executive Producer of Tamron Hall’s New Daytime Show

Geddie left “The View” in 2014 and, according to The Daily Beast, he was not happy about it. The ouster came after his longtime ally Barbara Walters began to lose power over the show.

“He didn’t want to retire,” his friend told the outlet. “He was really angry.”

In January, Deadline reported that Geddie would serve as the executive producer for former “Today Show” co-anchor Tamron Hall’s new daytime talk show.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Bill Geddie is everything I imagine in an executive producer,” Hall told Deadline. “Bill’s experience and success in television make him a legend in the business. His respect for the daytime audience and his ability to bring together a strong team behind the scenes is unmatched. Bill knows, top to bottom, what it takes to bring viewers a daily show well worth their time – one that’s informative, authentic, fun and compelling.”

“When you’ve spent your career in daytime television, you know the real thing when you see it,” Geddie said of Hall, adding that the new show will be “the most exciting thing I’ve done since launching The View.”

4. Geddie is a Longtime Emmy-Winning Producer

Geddie, who previously worked on “Good Morning America” became Barbara Walters’ business partner in her production company Barwall and has produced many of her specials.

Geddie, who has six Emmy nominations and two wins, produced Walters’ “10 Most Fascinating People” specials.

He was also the executive producer of the Fox News’ 2016 Megyn Kelly Presents special, in which the host interviewed then-candidate Donald Trump.

5. New Book Reveals Infighting & Feuds Behind The Scenes on ‘The View’

1. EXCLUSIVE: Last Saturday I obtained @RaminSetoodeh's book about The View which comes out next week. The book reveals a stunning level of workplace misconduct, unethical behavior, and dysfunction behind the scenes at the top-rated television talk show. https://t.co/dKVMgYdJ59 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2019

The revelations about Geddie were revealed in “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” which chronicles multiple feuds during the show’s 22-year history.

The book alleges that Walters was “deeply egomaniacal and threatened by women who are more popular (namely Joy Behar and Rosie O’Donnell),” according to HuffPost. The book also alleges that Walters leaked embarrassing details about her co-hosts to the press.

According to HuffPost, the upcoming book “details more than 100 examples of a hostile work environment” that appear to have been ignored by ABC.

The book also describes former co-host Rosie O’Donnell’s feuds with Walters as well as fellow co-host Nicolle Wallace, who had worked for George W. Bush. Wallace reported O’Donnell’s behavior to human resources, according to the book, as did other employees.

