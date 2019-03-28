Brindar Jangir: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brindar Jangir is a 36-year-old Iowa man wanted in the murders of Annette and Randal Grimes in Nebraska. Jangir is accused of fatally shooting the couple at their home in Douglas, Nebraska, on March 23. Jangir had recently broken up with the couple’s daughter and had threatened to kill her and her parents if she left him, according to police.

A source told The Daily Mail that Jangir was angry that his ex-girlfriend’s parents had helped her escape from the relationship and had brought her to a safehouse after learning that Jangir was beating her. Jangir drove 180 miles from his home in Sioux City, Iowa, to Nebraska to get revenge, according to the news site.

Annette Grimes, 56, and Randal Grimes, 51, were found dead on Saturday after police responded to a 911 call that was interrupted about 6 a.m. at their home, the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Jangir has not been seen since the killings, according to police. The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help locating him, but warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. “If you see him, call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts or activities, call NSP at 402-479-4921,” the State Patrol said in a Facebook post on March 25. “Investigators believe it is likely he is no longer in the area, so please share this photo and information far and wide.”

An arrest warrant has been issued in Otoe County, Nebraska, charging Jangir with two counts of first-degree murder. Another warrant out of Lancaster County charges him with possession of a stolen firearm.

1. Jangir Tried to Buy a Shotgun ‘for Protection’ From a Friend & Then Stole It From Him When the Friend Declined Before Killing Annette & Randal Grimes, Police Say

Brindar Jangir tried to buy a shotgun “for protection” from a friend prior to the shooting and then stole the gun to use it to kill Annette and Randal Grimes, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Police said in the court document that Jangir arrived unannounced at a friend’s house in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, March 22, about 11 p.m. Jangir told his friend that he needed help moving out of his Sioux City, Iowa, home and about a protective order that his girlfriend had filed against him, according to the Journal Star. While at the house, Jangir saw a Stevens 320 shotgun against a wall and tried to get his friend to sell it to him, police said in the affidavit. He “indicated he wanted it for protection.” The friend refused to sell it, investigators said.

The friend told police he fell asleep at 3 a.m. and woke up to find that Jangir had left and the unsecured shotgun was missing, according to the Journal Star. Randal and Annette Grimes were found dead at their home at 6 a.m. that same day, police said.

2. The Grimes’ Daughter Filed for a Protective Order Alleging Domestic Violence Against on March 19 After Moving Out From Their Sioux City Home on March 12

Brindar Jangir’s ex-girlfriend, who is the daughter of Randal and Annette Grimes, broke up with him and moved out of their Sioux City home on March 12, according to KTIV-TV. Iowa court records show that Jangir’s ex-girlfriend filed for a protective order alleging domestic violence on March 12.

According to The Daily Mail, Jangir had threatened that if his girlfriend broke up with him he would kill her and her parents. A source told the newspaper that Randal and Annette Grimes learned that Jangir had been abusive toward their daughter and helped her get to a safehouse.

3. Jangir Has Previous Arrests for Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, False Imprisonment, Assault, Domestic Assault & His Ex Also Took Out an Order of Protection Against Him

Bridar Jangir has been arrested previously on domestic violence-related charges in Nebraska, court records show. Jangir was previously charged in Nebraska with strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and felony assault, but all those cases were dismissed.

Several of those cases involved another woman, not the Grimes’ daughter, who Jangir was in a relationship with. That woman had also filed for a protective order against Jangir in 2006. The woman accused him of harassment and domestic violence.

In one case, in August 2006, Jangir was convicted of third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 103 days in the Lancaster County Jail, court records show.

4. He Has a Child With the Grimes’ Daughter Once Owned a Cleaning Business

Little information about Brindar Jangir has been made public. According to public records, Jangir has a son with his ex-girlfriend, who is the daughter of the victims killed in the Douglas double murder. It is not clear if he has any other children. A Facebook page for Jangir shows him with his child along with photos of the kid.

The 36-year-old Jangir has owned a cleaning business in Lincoln, Nebraska. The business license for BJ Cleaning Service expires in November 2019, but it is not clear if he was still running the company.

5. Annette & Randal Grimes Were Remembered at a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday

Annette and Randal Grimes were remembered at a memorial service and candlelight vigil Thursday night, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. The couple had been married for several years and are survived by five children.

“The more family that was there, the happier they got,” their son, Jesse Grimes, told the newspaper. “They just had the most beautiful, strongest relationship I’ve ever seen any couple ever have.” He said his mother was a softball coach and his father was a motorcycle enthusiast.

“Other than being a people person and a family man, that’s what he was: family, people and his motorcycles,” Jesse Grimes told the Journal Star. They are also survived by 10 grandchildren and were expecting the births of two more grandkids, Jesse Grimes said.

According to the Journal Star, “Donations to support the Grimes family can be made at the Adams State Bank or mailed to: Adams State Bank, ATTN Annette Grimes Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 106, Adams, NE, 68301.”

