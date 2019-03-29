Brooke Jones-Story: Illinois Trooper Killed During Traffic Stop

Brooke Jones-Story is an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed by a truck during a traffic stop Thursday.

Jones-Story, 34, was conducting an inspection on a truck on the shoulder of US Highway 20 when a semi tractor-trailer truck fatally hit her, her squad car, and the truck she was inspecting, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The crash set both vehicles ablaze but no one else was injured.

The driver who hit Jones-Story was ticketed.

The 12-year veteran’s death comes just months after fellow Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed by a car in January while helping drivers on the scene of an accident during a snowstorm.

Police said Jones-Story’s fatality marked the 15th crash of a vehicle into a stopped squad car with its lights on since January. That is the more, police said, than they saw in all of 2016, 2017, and 2018.

State Police Sets Up Fund to Help Brooke Story-Jones Family

Illinois State Police have set up a fund to raise money to help Jones-Story’s family.

Jones-Story was married to retired state police Master Sgt. Robert Story. She is survived by her parents, a sister, two stepchildren, and a step-grandchild.

You can donate to the fund here.

Via WIFR:

If you donate online​, ISP asks you to note in the donation is for the Trooper Jones-Story Memorial Fund in the comments section. You can also mail donations to: Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation,

P.O. Box 8168,

Springfield, Illinois 62791.

Law Enforcement officers escorted Jones-Story’s body to Boone County for an autopsy Friday.

Another State Police Trooper Was Killed by a Car in January

Jones-Story was the second trooper who was fatally struck during a traffic stop in the last three months. Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed in January while assisting at the scene of an accident.

“None of this had to happen,” Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday. “These troopers are just doing their job trying to protect everyone. How many times does this have to happen? How many more have to be hurt or killed?”

“When is enough enough?” Kelly asked. “When are more people going to start giving a damn and doing the right thing?”

“Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family,” he added. “At this very moment, the men and women of the ISP are responding and focused on the job and mission, because that’s what Trooper Jones-Story would do.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Father & Son Illegally Shoot Hibernating Bear Cubs in Alaska