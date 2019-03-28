Bryce McIntosh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryce McIntosh, Noah McIntosh’s father, has been charged with first-degree murder connected to his son Noah’s disappearance. Noah has been missing since Bryce would not let his mother, Jillian Godfrey, see him on March 5. But Noah may have been missing before that date. Police said they found undeniable evidence that Noah was the victim of a homicide, but they have not found the boy’s body. Meanwhile, Noah’s grandfather said he was worried about his grandchildren for some time and had even called CPS about a year go, asking for help. Here is what you need to know about Bryce McIntosh and the heartbreaking case.

1. Bryce McIntosh Is Charged with First-Degree Murder & Torture

In a press conference on March 28, officials announced the heartbreaking news that Noah McIntosh’s missing case was being escalated to a homicide case.

Mike Hestrin, district attorney, said they have filed first-degree murder charges against Bryce Daniel McIntosh, including a special charge of torture. This will make him eligible for the death penalty. Bryce, 32, will be arraigned on Monday with the new charges.

Bryce McIntosh and Noah’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, have been in jail on child endangerment charges.

2. Bryce McIntosh Does Not Have a Criminal Record & He Has Not Been Cooperative with the Police. Noah’s Grandfather, However, Said He Worried About His Family Because Bryce Was Violent.

#BREAKING #Corona: A large and apparently heavy piece of evidence, wrapped in a blue tarp, is taken from inside home where missing 8 year old #NoahMcintosh lived and then loaded into @CoronaPD Forensics truck. @NBCLA. pic.twitter.com/EFGG9XOHAQ — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 19, 2019

During the March 28 press conference, officials said that Bryce has not been cooperative with the police while his son was missing, which made the search much more difficult. Police attempted to contact him numerous times two weeks ago when his son was first reported missing, and he refused to speak to police.

They said he did not have a criminal record.

Police said they believe there is a motive but aren’t prepared to discuss it.

Doug Godfrey, Noah’s grandfather and Jillian’s father, said he had been worried about his grandchildren’s safety for some time. Doug told Press-Enterprise that Noah was born with his bladder outside his body, along with other birth defects that caused him to wet his pants. He said Bryce was a violent man and he was concerned he might hurt Noah if he wet himself. Doug said: “Did I think he’d kill Noah? I thought at one time he would kill the whole family.”

Doug said he had called Riverside County Child Protective Services about his concerns about a year ago. Caseworkers determined there was no reason to take Noah away. He said he would have taken Noah back “in a heartbeat” if he had been allowed to do so. “Noah would be alive today and thriving in our household” if he had been allowed to care for Noah, he said.

3. Noah’s Parents Have Been in Jail Since March 13 on Child Endangerment Charges, But Jillian Godfrey Is Not Charged in Connection with Noah’s Death

Noah’s parents, Jillian Marie Godfrey, 36, and Bryce Daniel McIntosh, 32, have been in jail since March 13, NBC LA reported. They were charged with felony child endangerment and had a court date scheduled for April 8 based on those charges. Both are from Corona, California. They are being held in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Bryce is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail, and Jillian in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

1st court appearance: the arraignment was postponed until April 8th for the parents charged with willful child cruelty in the investigation into their #MISSING 8 year old son #NoahMcIntosh – Bryce McIntosh bail set at $1 million, Jillian Godfrey bail set at $500,000 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/HxKJltqerl — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) March 15, 2019

Now Bryce is being charged with a homicide also. Police said that Jillian’s charges are not changing and she was not charged in connection with Noah’s alleged death.

A neighbor told KTLA5 that she lived across the street from Bryce McIntosh on Temescal Canyon Road, and her grandson sometimes played with Noah. She said that one time she saw Bryce hit Noah on the back of his head. Noah’s grandfather (and Jillian’s father) told media that Bryce had a “terrible temper” and he was scared that Bryce was responsible for Noah’s disappearance. Canyon News reported that Doug Godfrey said: “If I had to point the finger, I’m going to point the finger right at him [Bryce McIntosh]. He knows what’s happened, he has a terrible temper, and I think it got the best of him.”

4. Noah’s Mom Contacted the Police on March 5, Worried About Noah Because His Dad Wouldn’t Let Her See Him

Jillian Godfrey, Noah’s mom, had contacted police on March 5 when Bryce Daniel McIntosh, his father, refused to let her see Noah, NBC LA reported. Jillian’s father told NBC LA that he thought that Bryce was responsible for his grandson’s disappearance and was concerned about his “terrible temper.” At the time when she contacted the police, Jillian said she hadn’t seen Noah for nearly two weeks.

Jillian had been living in her car at the same apartment complex where Noah and Bryce lived. She typically got to see Noah every Tuesday, Press Enterprise reported. When she wasn’t allowed to see him, she became worried.

Police served a search warrant on March 13 and found Bryce inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah wasn’t there. When they performed a welfare check on March 12, Bryce didn’t answer. They said evidence in the home led them to charge both parents with child endangerment, although the parents weren’t living together.

5. Police Are Asking for Your Help If You Were in the Area & Saw Noah, His Father, or His Black BMW

Police are asking the community to think back to February 20 through March 12 and try to recall if they saw Noah or Bryce McIntosh, or a black BMW 330i, California license plate 5MKE807 or Jillian Godfrey are asked to call 951-279-3659.

Here are more photos of the car:

Police are specifically asking for help from people in the City of Corona, Murrieta, and the Temescal Valley areas.

This is a developing story.