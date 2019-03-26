Calvin Desir: Second Parkland Student to Die by Suicide Identified

Calvin Desir was named as the second Parkland shooting survivor to die by apparent suicide within one week. He died on the night of Saturday, March 23. Sydney Aiello, 19, took her own life a week before.

Desir was a 16-year-old sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He wanted to be an engineer. Desir died a day after the funeral of Aiello. He was identified as the suicide vicitm by his sister, Brittany Wright, on a GoFundMe page on March 25.

“Calvin was so loving and well loved by all his peers and family. He enjoyed riding his bike with his friends, shopping, cooking and trying new recipes with his mom, performing yard work and various chores with his dad and spending quality time with our baby sister and I,” Wright wrote.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7 through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or at http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

A GoFundMe has been Established to Support Funeral Costs

Brittany Wright, the older sister of Calvin Desir, writes on the GoFundMe page:

“My family is grieving over the loss of a wonderful and amazing son, brother, nephew, and friend … As his older sister, I had the pleasure of watching Calvin grow from a child to a respectable young man. He was a fellow student at Stoneman Douglas with strong aspirations of one day becoming an engineer, which inspired him to always find new projects around the house to challenge his skills. … He enjoyed riding his bike with his friends, shopping, cooking and trying new recipes with his mom, performing yard work and various chores with his dad and spending quality time with our baby sister and I … I can tell you firsthand that he was one of a kind, very soft-spoken, and never once hurt a fly. If you ever asked him to do the simplest task, he was right on it. His selflessness and quick action to help others is something that we all deeply admired.”

PTSD and Survivor’s Guilt Have Been Identified as Possible Causes of Post-Shooting Suicides

Both students died from by gunshot to the head, reports Daily Mail. They are now being included among the victims of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 students and staff members and injured seventeen others on February 14, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, 19, who was expelled from the school at the time, was identified by witnesses as the suspect.

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Parkland shooting, has established the Walk Up Foundation to improve the safety and security of our nation’s schools, reports CNN.

“I worry about the students, I worry about the teachers and staff,” Perry told CNN. “We’re still clearly in trauma.”

Jeremy Richman, the father of a Sandy Hook shooting victim died by suicide March 25. Richman lived in Connecticut. 20 students died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Following the 1999 Columbine massacre, one student and one mother of a student died by suicide as well. PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and “survivor’s guilt” are among the causes being explored by people such as Amy Nitza, the director of the Institute for Disaster Mental Health at the State University of New York at New Paltz. The Cut spoke to Nitzan in light of the three recent deaths.

NPR reports that because of the suicides, Director Sarah Franco said it is opening ahead of schedule now with a critical message: “What we’re asking parents to do,” she says, “is on a daily basis to sit down with their children who are of middle or high school age to ask them if they have any thoughts of dying or any thoughts of suicide or hurting themselves. And that is a conversation that has to happen.”

