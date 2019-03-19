Caylan Ford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caylan Ford, a United Conservative Party candidate in Calgary-Mountain View, has resigned after comments she made surrounding the Charlottesville riot in August 2017. Press Progress reported that on August 15, Ford had a conversation with a person via Facebook Messenger about the racist-riot that occurred in Virginia.

During that riot, Heather Heyer was killed as a car purposely drove through a crowd who were protesting Confederate statues in the town. James Alex Fields Jr. was later indicted on hate crime charges relating to the incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Leaker of the Messages Has Been Described as a ‘Long-Time Muslim Conservative’

The source is described by PressProgress as being “a long-time Muslim conservative with deep ties to the party.” Ford wrote, according to the report, that she felt white supremacist terrorists are subjected to a different legal standard to Muslim terrorists. Ford said, “When the perpetrator is an Islamist, the denunciations are intermingled with breathless assurances that they do not represent Islam, that Islam is a religion of peace, etc. When the terrorists are white supremacists, that kind of soul-searching or attempts to understand the sources of their radicalization or their perverse moral reasoning is beyond the pale.” Ford also said, “I am saddened by the demographic replacement of white peoples in their homelands.”

2. Ford Said She Was Resigning So as Not to Distract From the Campaign

In a statement on her now-deleted campaign page, Ford said that she was resigning so as not to distract from general election campaign. Ford added, “I can’t speak to the authenticity of them. These are fragments of a conversation that was held years ago that were selected to maximize damage to me.” Ford also said that her comments had been taken out of context. UCP Leader Jason Kenney told CBC that he felt Ford had done the right thing by resigning. Kenney also said that he “condemned” the sentiments uttered by Ford and said that he was surprised by the messages given her education.

3. Ford Graduated From Alternative High School in Southwest Calgary

According to Ford’s official website, which has since been removed, Ford graduated from Alternative High School in southwest Calgary. From there, Ford studied for a Bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Calgary. Ford then attained a Master’s in International Affairs from George Washington University in Washington D.C. The bio adds, “More recently, she graduated with distinction from Oxford University with a Master’s degree in International Human Rights Law.”

Ford has represented Canada at the United Nations as part of Global Affairs Canada. That’s in addition to running a small business alongside her husband, Jared. Ford has also spent time working in a think tank in Washington D.C.

4. Ford Wrote & Produced the 2018 Documentary ‘Letter From Masanjia’

In 2018, Ford wrote and co-produced the documentary, “Letter From Masanjia,” which was screened at the Calgary International Film Festival. The film deals with an American woman, Julie Keith, who finds a letter from a Chinese political prisoner in a box of Halloween decorations in Oregon. The film then goes into human rights abuses and political oppression in China. In September 2018, the film received a positive review from the New York Times.

5. Ford Lives in Calgary With Her Husband & 2 Young Children

Ford says on her official campaign bio that after a career of traveling she returned to Calgary to raise her two children with her husband. Ford says she was “hoping to give them the same opportunities that she was fortunate to have growing up.” In her spare time, Ford says she “enjoys hiking in the Rocky Mountains, reading, and playing cello poorly.”

Ford also wrote on her campaign page, “As the mother of two young children, I’m deeply invested in the future of this province, and I am committed to ensuring that my daughters enjoy the same opportunities I had growing up here. The Alberta I know is a place where hard work is rewarded and individual liberty is safeguarded.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side